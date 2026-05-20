SFA Therapeutics, Inc Intellectual Property Update

JENKINTOWN, Pa., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SFA Therapeutics, Inc. is pleased to announce issuance of United States Patent No. 12,622,885, directed to a deuterated form of short chain fatty acid compounds and their therapeutic uses. U.S. 12,622,885 issued May 12, 2026, providing key New Chemical Entity (NCE) protection for this class of molecules, with patent exclusivity to 2044. This extended intellectual property coverage leverages SFA Therapeutics' proprietary deuterated platform to create patentable versions of drugs derived from short-chain fatty acids.

SFA Therapeutics, Inc. has now secured six United States patents and thirteen foreign patents across a broad range of jurisdictions, including Australia, Canada, Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Israel, Mexico, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. These patents protect both Composition of Matter (COM) and therapeutic uses for the nine drugs in SFA's pipeline. SFA Therapeutics' patent estate includes 11 granted patents in liver disease and hepatocellular carcinoma, 5 granted patents in psoriasis, 2 patents in systemic inflammatory response syndrome, and one patent in cancer and autoimmune diseases.

SFA is also aggressively developing a portfolio of foundational patents and currently has over 30 pending patent applications covering formulation and manufacturing technologies. With a robust intellectual property portfolio, SFA has created multiple barriers to generic entry for its products.

The most recent patent issuance allows SFA to defend its future pipeline products as new chemical entities (NCEs) for 20 years, and differentiates SFA from its competition in the development of new treatments for autoimmune disease and cancer.

"As SFA Therapeutics moves forward into a more commercially-focused company, our intellectual property package has now been significantly strengthened with this NCE patent," stated Shawn Patrick O'Brien, Chairman. "With 19 patents issued, and over 30 patents pending, we will continue to expand the patent portfolio for this unique platform."

For inquiries, please contact:

Dr. Ira Spector

[email protected]

Co-Founder

Chief Executive Officer

SFA Therapeutics, Inc.

Website: SFA Therapeutics

LinkedIn: SFA Therapeutics: Posts | LinkedIn

SOURCE SFA Therapeutics, Inc.