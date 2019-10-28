SFA Therapeutics, Inc. Receives an FDA Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for SFA001 in the Treatment of Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SFA Therapeutics, Inc. announced today that FDA has granted an official Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to SFA001, the company's novel human-microbiome-based treatment for human hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

"By granting an Orphan Drug Designation to SFA001, FDA has given a special status to treatment of the most prevalent form of liver cancer. This ODD designation will provide SFA Therapeutics with significant drug development and tax advantages as well as an expanded period of market exclusivity," stated Ira Spector, PhD, SFA Therapeutics' CEO. "These advantages undoubtedly will speed the drug's availability for a disease that kills hundreds of thousands of patients annually world-wide."

While hepatocellular carcinoma afflicts 54,000 patients a year in the US (Cancer.net), the World Health Organization estimates the disease causes as many as 880,000 deaths per year globally –especially in China and other parts of Asia. SFA Therapeutics has already been granted two patents recognizing the uniqueness of SFA001 treatment. In validated transgenic HBX animal models, SFA001 blocked the progression of hepatitis B to hepatocellular carcinoma and demonstrated a non-chemotoxic mechanism of action in two different animal models of HCC.

About SFA Therapeutics

SFA Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company focused on new human-microbiome-based advancements in the treatment of inflammatory diseases, targeting NF-kB. Chronic inflammation has been implicated in a wide range of diseases, including HCC, Psoriatic Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Lupus (SLE), Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Crohn's Disease, Liver Disease and relapse/recurrence in AML and CML. SFA's small-molecule drugs are derived from natural substances produced in the human microbiome and enable a new platform for developing safer treatments for inflammatory diseases. SFA001 has been licensed by Temple University to SFA Therapeutics in Jenkintown, PA. Please visit www.sfatherapeutics.com to learn more.

