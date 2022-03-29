sāf.ai Adds Richard Stiennon to their Advisory Board

POTOMAC, Md. , March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- sāf.ai, an innovation leader in artificially intelligent data security and resiliency, announced today that author, cybersecurity industry analyst, and founder of IT-Harvest, Richard Stiennon has joined their Advisory Board. Stiennon's appointment will play a key role in accelerating sāf.ai's innovation plans and propelling its growth strategy in a constantly evolving global marketplace.

sāf.ai's Resiliate meshes data with artificial intelligence, giving this super-powered data the ability to be self- aware, self-defending, and self-healing. "Making data self-aware and therefore self-defending is an approach I have never encountered before," said Richard Stiennon, Chief Research Analyst, IT-Harvest. "sāf.ai has applied the concepts of neural nets to data, unleashing limitless possibilities."

"Richard is a venerated industry veteran and we are thrilled to be able to work closely with him. He brings a tremendous amount of insight, not only to the marketplace, but also to what is coming along down the road in innovation," adds Ahmed Masud, sāf.ai founder and CEO.

About Richard Stiennon

Richard Stiennon (@cyberwar) is the Chief Research Analyst for IT-Harvest, the firm he founded in 2005 to cover the 2,615 vendors that make up the IT security industry. He has presented on the topic of cybersecurity in 31 countries on six continents. He was a lecturer at Charles Sturt University in Australia. He is the author of Security Yearbook 2021: A History and Directory of the IT Security Industry. He published Curmudgeon: How to Succeed as an Industry Analyst in 2020. In 2019 he published Secure Cloud Transformation: The CIO's Journey. He also wrote Surviving Cyberwar (Government Institutes, 2010) and Washington Post Best Seller, There Will Be Cyberwar. He writes for Security Boulevard and The Analyst Syndicate. He is a member of the advisory board at several technology startups and sits on the board of Anitian. Stiennon was Chief Strategy Officer for Blancco Technology Group, the Chief Marketing Officer for Fortinet, Inc. and VP Threat Research at Webroot Software. Prior to that he was a Research VP at Gartner. He has a B.S. in Aerospace Engineering and his MA in War in the Modern World from King's College, London.

About sāf.ai

sāf.ai's AI technology gives data self-awareness and defense abilities, enabling the data to be an active role in its own security. This first-of-its-kind technology radically changes the way data is secured, maintained, and made resilient. Visit https://www.saf.ai for more information.

