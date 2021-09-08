SFAW Opening Day: Representative Chinese Robotics Company VisionNav Showcases Automation Solution AGF

"Korea is one of the countries with the highest degree of production automation in the world. As an important sector of production, intra-logistics plays an important role in the smart workshops," said Vivian, Sales Director of the Korean market for VisionNav. "We believe that our driverless vehicle solutions can help Korean companies realize intra-logistics automation and improves their competitiveness in the market."

In the exhibition, VisionNav displays driverless forklifts AGF SLIM series VNSL14 and Counterbalance Series VPN15, which is deeply welcomed by the Korean visitors. Based on the self-developed Robot Control System and BrightEye System, the AGFs can realize remote monitoring, automatically complete the transportation tasks and goods inbound and outbound, without any human interruption. These are values that feature the AGFs from VisionNav:

1. Improve reliability and safety of material transit

Based on algorithms and AI technology, VisionNav driverless forklift AGF can automatically complete the tasks. The vehicle is equipped with a safety protection system to realize 360-degree protection and ensure the safety of on-site personnel, vehicles, and goods.

2. Significantly improve the storage capacity

The fork can be lifted up to 9.4 meters, which enables high-racking storage and greatly increases the storage capacity of the warehouse and improves the space utilization rate of the warehouse.

3. Realize warehousing digital management

Based on BrightEye System, a warehouse monitoring system which is developed by VisionNav, it can detect the availability of the warehouse, and feedback data to the backstage system through cloud computing technology, to realize the synchronization of information update and material flow. The warehouse staff can manage the driverless forklifts and warehouses by simple clicks on the computer.

About VisionNav

VisionNav Robotics, a global supplier of industrial driverless vehicles and logistics automation solution, is committed to promoting flexibility and automation in logistics nodes with technology-enabled automated guided vehicles. At present, VisionNav has developed 9 product series including auto forklifts and tractor trucks for various scenarios. It has successfully completed 150 projects covering different industries globally.

SOURCE VisionNav

Related Links

www.visionnav.cn

