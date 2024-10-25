SFC+, the most comprehensive digital marketplace app for global Filipinos, is now available on App Store and Google Play

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seafood City, the largest Filipino grocerant in North America with 1 million weekly in-store foot traffic, over 400,000 active membership base, and the largest Filipino online and in-store collection of vendor partners, has partnered with leading Filipino brands to launch its one-stop digital marketplace app for global Filipinos in North America, SFC+.

A comprehensive digital marketplace app, SFC+ brings together U.S. and top Filipino brands and services, allowing its members to easily shop for authentic products, pay bills, send remittances, and even invest in the future of their loved ones in the Philippines.

"SFC+ is a digital hub for Filipinos in North America that gives them exclusive access to U.S. and top Philippine brands, discounts, rewards, and a host of exciting benefits every time they shop, save, earn and pay with Suki Points using the app," said SFC+ Inc. President and CEO Elewin Rebaya. "We created this app with the goal of reaching and serving more Filipinos globally, as well as to enrich and meet their ever-evolving lifestyle demands."

Through SFC+, users can seamlessly connect with leading brands like ABS-CBN, the SM Group, Philippine Airlines, SMDC, BDO Unibank, Smart, Globe, East West Bank USA, and BayaniPay, among others, simplifying global transactions and bringing the best of the Philippines to North American shores.

"From purchasing items and services to paying bills and even investing in the future of families and relatives they support, SFC+ will make these experiences rewarding for every global Filipino through our membership program," said Rebaya, who is also the Executive Vice President of Seafood City.

With every partner brand, SFC+ members enjoy exclusive access, curated deals, discount savings, and Suki Points. SFC+ members further enjoy the privilege of paying with Suki Points for their purchases at any Seafood City store including online.

SFC+ will add more brands to its roster to expand its service offerings to global Filipinos.

Features designed for the global Filipino

Some of the key features of SFC+ include zero-fee remittance, bills pay, and embedded banking services by BayaniPay with East West Bank USA and BDO Unibank; opening of BDO Kabayan Savings in the U.S.; digital shopping for Seafood City locations; discounted iWantTFC subscription; converting Philippine Airlines Mabuhay Miles into Suki Points and vice versa; end-to-end purchase of SMDC condominiums including access to 91 SMDC prime properties while enjoying services from experienced specialists; premium access to thousands of SM brands and outlets through the SM Gift Pass Choice; discounted balikbayan box shipping with LOGO; and direct donations to the ABS-CBN Foundation International and Gawad Kalinga USA.

SFC+ is the official marketing and service partner of SMDC in North America.

"By partnering with SFC+, we are extending our reach to global Filipinos, offering them a seamless platform to invest in the good life, no matter where they are in the world. Through this collaboration, we reaffirm our commitment to building communities that enhance lives and connect people to progress," said Jessica Sy, SMDC AVP and Head of Corporate Planning and Development.

"We are proud to be part of SFC+ to deliver tailored banking solutions to the Filipino community in the U.S.," said Parker Shi, Chief Operating Officer of East West Bank USA. "Through this collaboration, we aim to enhance the financial well-being of Filipinos by providing convenient access to essential banking services and exclusive rewards."

"There's a thriving community of global Filipinos in North America that we aim to serve strongly and vibrantly through SFC+," said Talino Venture Studios CEO Winston Damarillo, who also helmed the creation of SFC+. "We didn't just build an app; we built a home, and its doors will remain open to Filipinos who long to connect and celebrate their Filipino roots wherever they are in the world."

Discounted Philippine Airlines flights

SFC+ members can now book discounted Philippine Airlines flights and earn Suki Points by using promo codes upon purchase of PAL tickets. For business class purchases, 1,000 Suki Points will be awarded, while 500 Suki Points for economy class.

"We welcome SFC as our latest partner under the Mabuhay Miles program. Our shared values of promoting Filipino culture and tradition have made our partnership truly special and memorable," said Philippine Airlines President and COO, Stanley Ng. "Surely the Suki Points of SFC+ customers can take them to exciting destinations and even help them fly home once they start redeeming with Mabuhay Miles or convert their Mabuhay Miles into Suki Points," he added.

Everyone who downloads and signs up on SFC+ will get a chance to win a grand prize of an SMDC condominium and round-trip PAL tickets to the Philippines through the Suki Condo Sweepstakes. About 20,000 people who have signed up on SFC+'s waitlist will each receive 1,500 Suki Points while non-waitlisters will each get 1,000 Suki Points. Both may also choose between 15 lbs Calrose rice and a $10 gift card while supplies last.

"Since 1989, millions of Filipinos in the U.S. and Canada have found a home away from home in Seafood City stores," Rebaya said. "This is our way of giving back to our countrymen who keep on giving. Our ecosystem of benefits is the advantage they unlock once they download the app and become SFC+ members."

