SFCJL Residents Celebrate Lunar New Year in Style at Frank Residences San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT: Residents and guests enjoyed a private Lunar New Year celebration on Monday, January 23, 2023 at Lynne and Roy M. Frank Residences, an Assisted Living and Memory Care community located at the San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living (SFCJL). The program kicked off the start of the Lunar New Year, just one of the many multi-cultural activities that residents enjoy throughout the year.

Stu Span, resident at Frank Residences in San Francisco, gets a one-of-a-kind hello from Lunar New Year performers during the festival celebrations at the community. Lunar New Year Kicks off in Style at Frank Residences in San Francisco

WHEN/WHERE: While the dancers and the lions performed throughout the common areas, the program really took off at the Osher Performing Arts Center located at the new community before a happy crowd of more than 100 residents.

WHO: More than one hundred Frank Residences residents, team members, representatives and guests enjoyed the performers' tribute.

