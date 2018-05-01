HOUSTON, TX, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - SFE Energy, Inc. (SFE), a leading competitive retail energy supplier in the United States, has been approved by the Texas Public Utility Commission as a Retail Energy Provider. SFE will provide electricity commodity to Commercial and Industrial customers starting May 1, 2018 in CenterPoint Energy, Oncor, AEP Texas Central, AEP Texas North and Texas New Mexico Power.
SFE will offer Electricity products for commercial customers to provide security, flexibility and rate stability to create tailored strategies to manage their electricity costs. SFE's long standing broker relationships and energy supply structure will provide consumers access to competitive short and long term pricing and SFE's industry leading customer service.
About SFE Energy, Inc.
SFE Energy, Inc. (SFE) is a leading retail energy marketer that provides electricity and natural gas price protection programs to homes and businesses across North America. Currently, SFE and its affiliates supply residential, commercial and industrial customers in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Ohio, California, and Texas. For more information please visit www.sfeenergy.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sfe-energy-launches-commercial-electricity-programs-in-texas-300639996.html
SOURCE SFE Energy
Share this article