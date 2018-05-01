SFE will offer Electricity products for commercial customers to provide security, flexibility and rate stability to create tailored strategies to manage their electricity costs. SFE's long standing broker relationships and energy supply structure will provide consumers access to competitive short and long term pricing and SFE's industry leading customer service.

About SFE Energy, Inc.

SFE Energy, Inc. (SFE) is a leading retail energy marketer that provides electricity and natural gas price protection programs to homes and businesses across North America. Currently, SFE and its affiliates supply residential, commercial and industrial customers in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Ohio, California, and Texas. For more information please visit www.sfeenergy.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sfe-energy-launches-commercial-electricity-programs-in-texas-300639996.html

SOURCE SFE Energy

Related Links

http://www.sfeenergy.com/

