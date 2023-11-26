SFF Board Market to grow by USD 3.45 billion from 2023 to 2028 | Growth driven by Rapid increase in mobile data traffic- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "SFF board Market by distribution channel (offline and online), end-user (industrial, retail, healthcare, transportation, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2024-2028" report has been added to technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the SFF board market from 2023 to 2028 is USD 3.45 billion.

The rapid increase in mobile data traffic is a key factor driving market growth. Mobile data traffic is rapidly increasing due to the increase in usage of tablets, smartphones, and others that are used as mobile communication devices. Moreover, there is a strong contribution to growth in the market from an increase in Mobile Video content. In addition, different factors like a larger screen size and higher resolution that deliver the Ultra HD experience are influencing growth in video traffic.

Market Challenge

The increasing technological complexity of SFF boards is a significant challenge restricting market growth. The increasing demand for consumer electronics, computers, and communications equipment is leading the market players to develop products more quickly, smaller, or more efficiently. In addition, to respond to the growing demands of end users, technical complexity within SFFs will increase as more features and functions are integrated into these bodies.

The SFF board market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), end-user (industrial, retail, healthcare, transportation, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 

  • The offline segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Offline transactions can be regarded as a conventional way for products to be sold using retail outlets where the customers have direct interaction with them before purchase. In addition, these channels are made up of a variety of intermediaries, which include distributors and wholesalers as well as retailers who play an essential part in connecting manufacturers to the customers. In addition, customers may also benefit from the expert knowledge of sales representatives with SFF's board equipped with product knowledge, competence in technology, and recommendations tailored to their individual needs.
  • APAC is estimated to contribute 70% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the SFF board market:

AAEON Technology Inc., ADLINK Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., American Portwell Technology Inc., AMETEK Inc., congatec GmbH, Emerson Electric Co., EUROTECH Spa, Intel Corp., Kontron AG, Mercury Systems Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., Super Micro Computer Inc., TechNexion Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Toradex AG, and WINSYSTEMS Inc.

