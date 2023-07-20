SFHP LEADS MEDI-CAL COVID-19 VACCINATION RATES FOR THREE STRAIGHT QUARTERS

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third straight quarter, San Francisco Health Plan (SFHP) is ranked number one among managed care plans for Medi-Cal COVID-19 vaccination rates. According to a report published by the Department of Health Care Services (DHCS), just under 77 percent of SFHPs Medi-Cal members ages five and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We are proud to lead the way for Medi-Cal vaccination rates among managed care plans. The latest numbers are a testament to our public health awareness efforts in partnership with community leaders and our vital care providers," said Yolanda R. Richardson, chief executive officer of SFHP and former vaccine czar for the state of California. "We are committed to addressing disparities within the Medi-Cal communities and as we approach fall, we encourage our members to schedule appointments for boosters as soon as they become available."

As the city recovers from the pandemic, COVID-19 still poses a risk that disproportionately affects many marginalized communities and Medi-Cal members. Last month, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advised manufacturers updating their COVID-19 vaccines to develop vaccines that target the omicron subvariant XBB 1.5. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that this strain accounts for most COVID-19 cases in the United States.

"Vaccines and boosters are extremely effective at preventing severe cases of COVID-19 that require hospitalization," said Dr. Eddy Ang, Chief Medical Officer at SFHP. "But much like the flu shot, it is important for everyone to get boosters to ensure they are protected from the latest strains, including omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, which is one of the most immune-evasive variants to date."

All SFHP members can schedule an appointment by calling 415-615-4519 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

