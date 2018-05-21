SFIA Releases Q-1 Market Data Report on Cold-Formed Steel Framing and Nonresidential Volume

Other first-quarter highlights:

Total structural tons reported: 124,155*

Total nonstructural tons reported: 136,646*

(*Note: Companies participating in the CFS survey have the option of reporting Total Tons, or tons of Structural and Nonstructural products. Consequently, the figures for Structural and Nonstructural tons may differ from Total Tons. In these instances, the figure for Total Tons always provides the most complete picture.)

"Demand for cold-formed steel framing products continues to be strong, and companies that make and use cold-formed steel products continue to be bullish about the next few years," said Larry Williams, Executive Director of the Steel Framing Industry Association.

The market statistics are contained in the "SFIA Quarterly Market Data Report," which is the only report that provides buyers and users of CFS framing with timely, high-quality data and observations on CFS framing. This includes quarterly tonnage by region, as well as statistics on material inventory by region and type. The data and market intelligence are collected by the Thompson Research Group (TRG), which surveys manufacturers and aggregates the data set which includes tons of steel used to produce studs, track, joists, and related CFS materials.

TRG also produces a companion publication, the "SFIA Quarterly Nonresidential Volume Report," which tracks movements in the volumes of steel used in the United States to produce major types of CFS products. In addition, TRG captures intelligence from companies that buy and use cold-formed steel and presents relevant data in the context of other construction market indices.

Both reports are available at: sfiadata.com

Steel Framing Industry Association

The SFIA represents nearly 1,500 members, including steel mills, coil coaters, processors, roll-formers, fabricators, engineers, material distributors and framing contractors. Its 32 stud manufacturer members produce nearly 80 percent of the cold-formed steel stud and track used in the US. SFIA promotes using cold-formed steel framing, advocates pro-industry codes and standards, conducts seminars and supports competitiveness through innovation. SFIA provides statistical and trend data for the industry regarding steel usage and nonresidential construction. For more information, visit http://www.cfsteel.org/.

