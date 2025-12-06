SFM INVESTOR NOTICE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) securities between June 4, 2025 and October 29, 2025, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), including sellers of put options, have until January 26, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Sprouts class action lawsuit. Captioned Singh Family Revocable Trust u/a dtd 02/18/2019 v. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., No. 25-cv-04416 (D. Ariz.), the Sprouts class action lawsuit charges Sprouts as well as certain of Sprouts' top executives and auditors with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Sprouts, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products.

The Sprouts class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Sprouts' resilience against macroeconomic pressures, its ability to lap its prior comparables and its overall projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing ongoing risks potentially triggered by reduced spend from a more cautious consumer. In truth, according to the complaint, Sprouts' optimistic reports of growth and stability in the face of macroeconomic instability fell short of reality, Sprouts' consumer base was not as resilient to macroeconomic pressures as defendants contended and ultimately reduced spend, the perceived tailwinds from such pressures failed to manifest, and Sprouts' ability to lap its prior comparables was well overstated, ultimately resulting in Sprouts being unable to meet its lofty growth projections.

The Sprouts class action lawsuit further alleges that on October 29, 2025, Sprouts announced disappointing top-line results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 with comparable stores growth faltering below Sprouts' expectations. According to the complaint, Sprouts further announced disappointing fourth quarter guidance and further slashed its full-year estimates, despite raising them only one quarter prior. Sprouts allegedly attributed its results and lowered guidance on "challenging year-on-year comparisons as well as signs of a softening consumer." On this news, the price of Sprouts stock fell more than 26%, according to the Sprouts class action lawsuit.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Sprouts securities or sold put options during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Sprouts class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Sprouts investor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Sprouts shareholder class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Sprouts class action lawsuit.

