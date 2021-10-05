SFOX adds CrossTower to its institutional platform

Adding CrossTower to our router contributes to unique pricing skews and better price discovery for our clients Tweet this

"As one of the only agnostic prime dealers in the crypto space, we have a responsibility to source, collate & curate the best liquidity on behalf of our institutional clientele. Adding CrossTower to our router contributes to unique pricing skews and ultimately better price discovery for our clients block or top-of-booking trading," says SFOX Head of Execution Services, Shawn Egger.

SFOX offers one of the only end-to-end (custodial & execution) venues in the world for institutions and is built to meet the high standards they require, both internally and from regulators. SFOX connects to exchanges, banks, OTC and other liquidity providers around the world so clients can access global liquidity and best price execution from one account. SFOX has seen explosive 18x growth year over year in 2021 in hedge fund volume. SFOX offers 10X deeper liquidity compared to other market makers, OTC desks and centralized exchanges and the like.

During the first half of 2021, CrossTower has continued its exponential growth with increased trading volumes, a new capital markets desk and a new financing business. The firm has also made a series of senior executive hires, including former Goldman Sachs executive Cory Thackeray as CFO. CrossTower has received the highest (AA) ranking from CryptoCompare in the latest Exchange Benchmark.

About CrossTower

Founded in 2019, CrossTower is a multi-asset investment and trading firm that empowers smart money to push the limits of what is possible with crypto. CrossTower launched its trading platform in 2020, and in 2021 introduced a capital markets desk with best-in-class services and products tailored to the needs of demanding traders and institutions alike, including hedge funds, family offices and other market participants. CrossTower has leveraged its vast experience in trading, technology, operational infrastructure, innovative pricing, regulations and compliance to make crypto and digital assets accessible to discerning retail and sophisticated institutional market participants.

For more information, visit www.crosstower.com .

About SFOX

Founded in 2014, SFOX (San Francisco Open Exchange) is one of the largest cryptocurrency prime dealers for institutional traders. SFOX provides custody, treasury management, connectivity, liquidity, smart order routing, algorithmic best execution and unified reporting via one connection, one counterpart and one workflow. SFOX's team of senior developers and executives bring experience from institutions such as Airbnb, Apple, Goldman Sachs, Citadel, Google, NASA, Gemini, Ripple, Capital Group, ITG, & State Street. The company is backed by Social Capital, Y Combinator, Digital Currency Group, Khosla Ventures, Tribe Capital, DHVC, Haystack, Sequoia, Blockchain Capital, SV Angel, and Executives from PayPal and Airbnb.

For more information, visit https://www.sfox.com/

