sFOX Names Javier Martinez CEO to Lead Next Phase of Institutional Scale

Leadership shift marks next phase of stablecoin infrastructure growth

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- sFOX , a digital asset prime dealer and institutional trading platform, today announced that Javier Martinez has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Founder Akbar Thobhani will transition to Founder and Visionary, focusing on long-term strategy and infrastructure development as the company enters its next phase of institutional growth.

The leadership evolution marks a structural shift for sFOX as it expands beyond its trading-first roots and accelerates growth around sFOX Connect, its modular infrastructure platform designed to support stablecoins, payment flows, and integrated digital asset operations for financial institutions.

Founded in 2014, sFOX has operated through multiple crypto market cycles, serving sophisticated traders, digital asset funds, credit unions, and mid-tier financial institutions with institutional-grade liquidity access and execution services. The company has processed more than $600 billion in transaction volume since its inception, establishing itself as durable infrastructure in a volatile market environment.

As stablecoins increasingly function as payment rails and treasury tools, institutions are moving from experimentation to operationalization. That shift has created demand for infrastructure that integrates trading, custody connectivity, settlement support, and compliance within a unified framework.

Martinez, who previously led legal and regulatory strategy at sFOX, steps into the CEO role as regulatory expectations rise and institutional adoption deepens.

"Institutions are no longer testing the waters," said Martinez. "They are building real products around stablecoins and digital assets. That requires infrastructure that is modular, compliant, and built to scale. sFOX Connect is designed to help financial institutions integrate trading, liquidity, and stablecoin workflows into their existing systems without rebuilding their entire stack."

sFOX Connect provides institutions with access to trading, credit, and settlement support, stablecoin rails, and treasury workflows through a flexible integration model. sFOX positions itself as infrastructure enabling movement between digital assets and fiat within regulatory guardrails.

Thobhani said the transition reflects the company's maturation and long-term ambition.

"We built sFOX to solve hard infrastructure problems at a time when institutional crypto markets were still forming," said Thobhani. "Over the past decade, we proved the resilience of that model. This next chapter is about scaling that foundation as stablecoins and regulated digital asset services move further into mainstream financial markets."

Trading remains a core component of sFOX's business. However, the company's strategic focus has broadened to meet growing institutional demand for integrated infrastructure that supports both liquidity access and revenue-generating payment and treasury use cases.

The new leadership structure aligns sFOX's executive bench with its next phase of disciplined expansion and institutional scale.

Founded in 2014, sFOX is a leading crypto infrastructure company that has surpassed $600 billion in notional transfer volume and powers 2,000+ businesses globally. As a Y Combinator alumni operating since 2014, the company's flagship product, sFOX Connect, delivers the industry's only full-stack crypto infrastructure enabling any business to build and monetize stablecoin and other crypto products through a single API. The company maintains the highest regulatory standards with Wyoming Trust custody, SOC 2 certification, and ongoing compliance with global regulatory frameworks to ensure the security, transparency, and trust required by institutional clients.

