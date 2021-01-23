SF's Walk for Life West Coast Goes On!

The day began with the annual Walk for Life West Coast Mass, celebrated at 10:30AM by Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone and 12 priests at St. Mary's Cathedral. The Cathedral's capacity, under Covid regulations is 480, and worshippers spilled out onto the plaza. Just 2 days previously, Cordileone had issued a stunning rebuke to Speaker Nancy Pelosi "No Catholic in good conscience can favor abortion. 'Right to choose' is a smokescreen for perpetuating an entire industry that profits from one of the most heinous evils imaginable. Our land is soaked with the blood of the innocent, and it must stop."

At 12:30PM Walkers gathered at Civic Center Plaza. Because of Covid regulations there was no Rally. Fr. Joseph Fessio, S.J. and the Rev. Clenard Childress spoke from the bed of Walk co-chair Dolores Meehan's pickup truck. Fr. Fessio gave a moving tribute to Joe Scheidler, the grandfather of the pro-life movement, who passed away last week. His voice breaking, Fessio said "Well done, good and faithful servant." The Rev. Childress, who has been a stalwart of the Walk since 2005 told the crowd: "You are the remnant…there has never been a more important Walk for Life West Coast!This is a time of faith. That is why you are here right now. You did not come here because of circumstances. You are here because of justice!"

Meehan told the crowd "You are a beautiful remnant. You're all standing in the breech for women who have been hurt by abortion, for all the kids who have died by abortion and for all those who need our help today!" Summing up the day she said "We are incredibly grateful to Our Lady and the San Francisco Police Department for giving us such a safe event!" For the first time in 17 years there was no opposition.

Muntean reflected "When we started the Walk, George W. Bush was President. We have Walked through four years of the Bush administration, eight years of the Obama Administration, four years of the Trump Administration, and we will Walk through the Biden Administration….and whoever comes after! We have Walked under three Popes and three Archbishops. Whoever is in the White House, whoever is in the Statehouse, whoever is in the doghouse, we will not falter or fail. We will lovingly and peacefully embrace our responsibilities to the littlest among us and to the women hurt by abortion. If this is what pro-lifers can do in this strange year all I can say is wait till next year!"

Founded in 2005 by a group of San Francisco Bay Area residents, the Walk for Life West Coast's mission is to change the perceptions of a society that thinks abortion is ever the answer.

