SG Boudreaux to Release Third Book in Peregrination Series, FIRE on October 28

LAKE CHARLES, La., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The release of SG Boudreaux's third book FIRE in the Peregrination Series will launch on Monday, October 28th from Ingram Spark and Lightning Source. The book will be available in ebook and paperback POD forms and is available through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, KOBO, and many other outlets and in many countries.

SG Boudreaux PEREGRINATION SERIES BOOK 3: FIRE

It proves to be "Your Next Great Adventure Read." The books are Christian fiction, Fantasy, Time travel, and clean romance. Suggested reading levels are thirteen years and up due to some suggestive materials that may pose questions in younger children.

SG Boudreaux is a stay-at-home mom who has homeschooled her three children for the last twenty years. She has been married to her husband for twenty-four years, and they reside in Louisiana where her husband was born and raised. They, surrounded by two dogs and a cat, live in the country. Her idea for the books called the Peregrination Series were inspired by the constant and recurring storms that seem to be escalating in number and severity. God gave her the vision in the summer of 2017 to write a five-novel fiction series based on biblical values, Christian morals, and fun, true-to-life characters. Her family is very active in their local church where they serve in an array of areas.

The next major scheduled event for SG Boudreaux will be at the Tampa Bay Times Festival of Reading located in St Petersburg, Florida on November the 9th from 10am to 5pm.

For further details about the book series or for more information, contact Shawna Boudreaux at 226011@email4pr.com or through her website at https://sgboudreaux.com/contact-the-author. You can also reach her in writing at:

Shawna Boudreaux

PO Box 12936

Lake Charles, La. 70612.

(337) 309-1040

SOURCE SG Boudreaux