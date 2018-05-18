SG Contracting Building Three Major Atlanta Projects

"I grew up in Atlanta, so to usher these community institutions into the modern era is a great honor," said Sachin Shailendra, President of SG Contracting. "In Atlanta, where we can be known for our rapid growth and expansion, it's fulfilling to be part of three different projects that show how we respect our history as we build for the future."

In Garden Hills, Atlanta International School is furthering its reputation as an internationally renowned institution focused on creativity and connectivity with the addition of the Primary School Learning Center. The innovative center is a three-story structure for the educational and recreational needs of the school's youngest pupils. The project includes the addition of 21 indoor and outdoor classrooms, flex spaces, shared work areas and a new cafeteria. The project also will include a 9,000-square foot courtyard, a new curtain wall pavilion and entrance, and mechanical plant upgrades.

"We're thrilled to work with SG Contracting on another project that will advance our school," said Kevin Glass, AIS Headmaster. "I appreciate that Sachin and his team understand our mission and show keen attention to detail. I know the project will get done exactly as we envision."

Long a mainstay in the Buckhead community, Bobby Jones Golf Course and Bitsy Grant Tennis Center were due for an update. Tucked into a rolling hillside along Northside Drive, a new parking deck is under construction, with six new tennis courts planned for the roof and another six adjacent to the structure. The historic golf course, the first public course in the city of Atlanta, will now be a reversible, 18-hole experience. The project includes a golf instructional building, a 11,250-square foot maintenance building, a cart barn and a nearly 300-space parking deck for golfers and tennis players alike.

"This was an opportunity to do something extraordinary with the historic golf course and tennis facility, of which we are caretakers," said Chuck Palmer, chairman of the Bobby Jones Golf Course Foundation. "We thank everyone who is making this investment possible."

A beacon that honors the Vine City neighborhood's rich history while serving as an impetus for education and development is the vision for the new YMCA Headquarters under construction on the Westside. SG Contracting is combining elements of cutting edge design with adaptive reuse to deliver this headquarters. The building – while entirely new – will incorporate the iconic entryway to the E. A. Ware School. The historic school was one of the first elementary schools in Atlanta to welcome African American children and is the location of the new headquarters. The project includes YMCA's Early Childhood Development Co., six Head Start classrooms and the regional training center for more than 1,500 YMCA employees from across the Southeast.

"We're thrilled to partner with SG Contracting to bring our vision to life," said Ed Munster, YMCA president and CEO. "This new headquarters will be part of the fabric of Vine City and Sachin and his team are part of writing the next chapter for this neighborhood."

About SG Contracting

SG Contracting is an Atlanta-based general contracting and construction management company. SG Contracting's proven track record for quality and excellence is a result of its team members extensive experience collectively spanning more than a century in the Southeast. With a steadfast and uncompromising commitment to delivering projects the right way, the company takes pride in its dynamic culture of collaboration between employees, principals, clients and designers. The company's level of expertise encompasses a broad range of new construction, additions and renovation projects, varying in size and scope. Specialty areas include aviation, institutional, K-12, healthcare, higher education and interior projects. For more information, visit http://sgcontractinginc.com

Videos are available for:

The Atlanta International School is located at 2890 N. Fulton Dr. NE in Atlanta . Video of the project's progress can be found here: https://vimeo.com/257790590.

. Video of the project's progress can be found here: https://vimeo.com/257790590. The YMCA Leadership & Learning Center is located at 569 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in the Vine City neighborhood of Atlanta . For video of the project's progress, please click here: https://oxblue.com/open/sg/YMCAAtlantaLLC.

. For video of the project's progress, please click here: https://oxblue.com/open/sg/YMCAAtlantaLLC. Images for all three projects in Dropbox

