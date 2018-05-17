SG Digital Accelerates Customer Engagement Strategy with Appointment of Chief Commercial Officer

LAS VEGAS and LONDON, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Digital division (SG Digital) has appointed Steve Schrier as its new Chief Commercial Officer. In his role, Schrier will establish world-class customer partnerships and be responsible for all account management and business development across SG Digital.

Prior to taking on his new role at SG Digital, Schrier spent over two decades in senior commercial roles spanning technology, product and gaming. He was most recently the Vice President of Sales at Playtech and prior to that, headed up the Commercial team at Ash Gaming. Schrier will start in July and at SG Digital's London office reporting to Chief Operating Officer, Jason Walbridge.

"Steve's appointment marks the elevation of our customer engagement strategy, as we pursue partnerships with our customers to cement SG Digital's position as a global digital gaming powerhouse. Across the division, we continue to strengthen our ability to execute at speed and capture the increasing global demand for our products and technology in Europe, USA, Canada and the Asia-Pacific region. Our customers are the heart of our business and we continue to place significant value and effort on their end-to-end experience with us. I'd like to welcome Steve to SG Digital and look forward to working alongside him," said Matt Davey, Chief Executive Officer of SG Digital.

Schrier commented, "SG Digital is home to the world's leading gaming, sportsbook and iLottery products. We have one of the most diverse portfolios of in-house and third-party content in the industry. We have an ambitious executive team, a highly-skilled workforce across seventeen countries, the broadest portfolio in the industry and the leading sports betting platform in the world. I'm hugely excited to be bringing my commercial and customer engagement experience to the division. The industry continues to go through a rapid period of transformation and SG Digital is advancing on all fronts under Scientific Games' leadership. Across the commercial team, we will be devoting substantial energy and resources to leading the industry with a relentless focus on partnering with world-class customers and delivering industry-leading customer engagement."

SG Digital includes: the world's leading B2B Sportsbook platform, OpenBet™; the player account platform, Open Platform System (OPS); the industry's most powerful content aggregation networks via its Open Gaming System (OGS) and SG Interactive's Game Server; nine independent game studios and the award-winning SG Universe Platform.

