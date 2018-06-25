SG Digital Advances Sportsbook Platform Approval in the United States

LAS VEGAS, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") announced today that its SG Digital division has successfully completed pre-compliance testing of its OpenBet™ Sportsbook Retail Platform against the "GLI-33: Event Wagering Systems" draft standard and Mississippi Gaming Commission's proposed sports and race pool regulation. These standards offer starting points for clear guidance regarding betting integrity and a way to move forward responsibly in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling striking down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA).

The First Pass Pre-Compliance Evaluation confirmed that SG Digital's retail point-of-sale terminal and administrative backend systems that support OpenBet operate in line with the proposed regulatory expectations of GLI. This evaluation sets the stage for a full review of the OpenBet functionality.

"Evaluation against draft GLI-33 demonstrates that the software and systems conform to a broad set of well-recognized and accepted requirements for compliance suitability in a variety of markets. The evaluation of the SG Digital OpenBet platform against GLI-33 by GLI provides SG Digital, regulators, and its customers independent evaluation to its suitability," said Ian Hughes, GLI's Vice President of Global Services.

Keith O'Loughlin, SVP Sportsbook at SG Digital, said, "As legalized sports betting spreads across the states, we're taking every step to provide a seamless transition for our partners. Speed is of the essence, and this pre-compliance review positions us as a partner of choice for operators seeking industry-leading turnkey sportsbook solutions across land-based, online and mobile channels."

© 2018 Scientific Games Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is the global leader in technology-based gaming systems, table games, table products and instant games and a leader in products, services and content for gaming, lottery and interactive gaming markets. Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, creative content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. Today, we offer customers a fully integrated portfolio of technology platforms, robust systems, engaging content and unrivaled professional services. For more information, please visit www.scientificgames.com.

About Gaming Laboratories International

Gaming Laboratories International, LLC delivers the highest quality land-based, lottery and iGaming testing and assessment services. GLI's laboratory locations are found on six continents, and the company holds U.S. and international accreditations for compliance with ISO/IEC 17025, 17020, and 17065 standards for technical competence in the gaming, wagering and lottery industries. For more information, visit gaminglabs.com.

Company Contacts:



Investor Relations:

Scientific Games: Michael Quartieri +1 702-532-7658

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Michael.Quartieri@scientificgames.com





Media Relations:

Scientific Games: Susan Cartwright +1 702-532-7981

VP, Corporate Communications

susan.cartwright@scientificgames.com





Media Relations:

Gaming Laboratories International: Christie Eickelman +1 702-914-2220

Vice President of Global Marketing

c.eickelman@gaminglabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Scientific Games makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the SEC, including the Company's current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 3, 2017 (including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sg-digital-advances-sportsbook-platform-approval-in-the-united-states-300671591.html

SOURCE Scientific Games Corporation

Related Links

http://www.scientificgames.com

