SG Digital Prepares for U.S. Sports Betting with New Jersey's Division of Gaming Enforcement

LAS VEGAS, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") today announced that SG Digital has commenced sportsbook product review sessions with New Jersey's Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE).

OpenBet™, SG Digital's market-leading sports betting solution, is getting ahead of the game and is fully prepared to ensure its ambitious partners are ready to launch their sportsbook offering should the U.S. Supreme Court decide to repeal the Professional and Amateur Sports Betting Association Act (PASPA), allowing legalized sports betting in the state of New Jersey.

Key to SG Digital's entry into the emerging U.S. sports betting landscape will be the addition of market-specific product enhancements to its platform, ensuring it meets the expectations of operators and consumers. In addition, the company is undertaking a recruitment drive to support the growth of the business, hiring a significant number of new people for a variety of roles across its multiple offices around the world.

Keith O'Loughlin, SVP Sportsbook and Platforms at SG Digital, said, "Legalized sports betting in the U.S. is an exciting prospect for us, and we're taking every step possible to ensure our product offering is fully compliant to hit the ground running when the marketplace eventually opens up beyond the current regulated states. OpenBet has built a strong reputation as a trusted sportsbook provider in Europe, and we're confident we can replicate that success in the U.S. and all other emerging regulatory territories. We have spent time considering U.S. customer needs and are focused on ensuring that the user experience is of high standard and can be delivered with speed."

Matt Davey, Group Chief Executive, SG Digital, said, "SG Digital has a strong presence in New Jersey with our Open Platform System (OPS) already certified in the state; our knowledge of the market will play an important part in preparing OpenBet for the marketplace. We work closely with the DGE to ensure responsible gaming experiences and congratulate the effort of the DGE and the state of New Jersey for taking progressive action to help create a safer sports betting market for the public."

"We are setting the foundations well in advance to help our partners establish themselves early in the emerging territory."

OpenBet is the world's leading sportsbook platform, delivering a scalable and reliable performance for industry leading operators across the globe. At the heart of its product offering is a fully managed sportsbook, combining the resilience and trusted nature of OpenBet technology in partnership with Managed Trading Services in a convenient, turnkey solution.

