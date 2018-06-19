SG Digital to Provide BCLC with Upgraded Sportsbook Solutions

LAS VEGAS, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") announced today that its SG Digital division has signed a contract with the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) to provide the operator with expanded sportsbook solutions over a multi-year period.

With BCLC having already utilized the OpenBet sportsbook for several years, the agreement includes a full upgrade of BCLC's digital sports betting solutions, providing them with the latest iteration of the market-leading OpenBet™ sportsbook portfolio, including improvements to live betting, a streamlined cashout experience, and additional promotional capabilities. The upgrades are targeted for launch by the end of 2018.

The upgrade agreement underpins the strength of the longstanding relationship between Scientific Games and BCLC. In addition to digital gaming and sportsbook solutions, the Company has provided casino gaming and lottery systems to BCLC for many years.

Keith O'Loughlin, SVP Sportsbook and Platforms at SG Digital, said, "Together, SG Digital and BCLC will drive the Canadian market to a new sports betting era. We're thrilled to continue our partnership with a longstanding and respected operator in the online space. Our OpenBet products are a perfect fit for BCLC, and we look forward to our continued partnership."

