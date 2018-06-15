SG Gaming and Ladbrokes Coral Group Agree Momentous 7-Year Deal

LONDON, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's UK division, SG Gaming, has signed a landmark seven-year agreement with Ladbrokes Coral Group to continue to supply its cutting-edge terminals, innovative content and industry renowned service.

The agreement is a significant one for both companies and will see SG Gaming continue to supply its industry leading hardware solutions across Ladbrokes Coral retail estate of over 3,500 shops - cementing it as SG Gaming's largest contract to date, and the single biggest gaming supply deal in the LBO sector.

Ladbrokes Coral will continue to benefit from SG Gaming's extensive library of innovative in-house content and titles from SG Gaming's selected third party providers, market leading service and support, as well as state-of-the-art terminals, including the Equinox range which provides an entertaining and enhanced player experience.

As part of the agreement SG Gaming will install Equinox 2.4 terminals across a significant part of the Ladbrokes Coral estate, with the initial roll out expected to be completed by the end of 2018. This follows the successful trial of the Equinox terminal, the newest member of SG Gaming's product line, across 100 Ladbrokes Coral sites through 2018, in which the terminals demonstrated superior performance and player experience. Modular in design, SG Gaming's next-generation terminals also feature 'Privacy Mode' – a unique industry innovation which provides discrete gameplay on the fully interactive new 15.6" V-Deck+™ button panel.

The agreement demonstrates the commitment to and investment in the UK LBO sector by SG Gaming and shows that both SG Gaming and Ladbrokes Coral remain focused on delivering a strong future in UK retail gaming. The ongoing commitment to implement player protection measures and responsible gambling initiatives will also continue to remain a focus for both businesses.

CEO of SG Gaming UK, Phil Horne, said, "This deal - which is the largest in our history - comes during one of the most significant years ever for SG Gaming for product innovation as we have continued to work with our customers to develop and launch our biggest, most innovative and most exciting new product range to date, creating an offer that can help our customers adapt with confidence to the changing gaming environment. We have a longstanding relationship with Ladbrokes Coral, and our ongoing commitment to both the LBO sector and their individual business needs is reflected in our mutual desire to work together on a larger scale for the next seven years".

"We have worked closely with the team at Ladbrokes Coral to provide them with an innovative gaming product that we believe will complement and enhance their overall retail offer, and we are very excited about working with them on the next stage of this successful partnership".

Mark Chambers, Retail Managing Director at Ladbrokes Coral Group said, "SG Gaming has shown us that it is a forward-thinking supplier, not only with its impressive new products and investment in the sector but also with its continued focus on driving the direction and implementation of player protection measures across the industry. We look forward to continuing to work with them as we build on this partnership".

© 2018 Scientific Games Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in gaming entertainment offering the industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. The company is #1 in technology-based gaming systems, digital real-money gaming and sports betting platforms, casino table games and utility products and lottery instant games, and a leading provider of games, systems and services for casino, lottery and social gaming. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit www.scientificgames.com .

Company Contacts



Investor Relations:

Scientific Games: Michael Quartieri +1 702-532-7658

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Media Relations:

Scientific Games: Susan Cartwright +1 702-532-7981

Vice President, Corporate Communications

susan.cartwright@scientificgames.com

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Scientific Games makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the SEC, including the Company's current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2018 (including under the headings "Forward Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sg-gaming-and-ladbrokes-coral-group-agree-momentous-7-year-deal-300666935.html

SOURCE Scientific Games Corporation

Related Links

http://www.scientificgames.com

