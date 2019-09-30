SG360° Appoints New President and Chief Executive Officer

WHEELING, Ill., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SG360°, an industry-leading print and direct marketing solutions provider, today announced that John Wallace has been named president and chief executive officer of the company and added to its board of directors.

Wallace brings more than 25 years of experience in a variety of professional service and executive management roles in the consulting, food, services and personal care business sectors. He has held CEO, COO, GM and other executive leadership roles in companies with top-line revenue ranging in scale from $25 million to over $3 billion. He also acted as the interim president and chief executive officer of SG360° over the last nine months.

"John's leadership at SG360° has been instrumental in helping redefine the business strategy and improve the company's performance over the last nine months," said Willie Woods, president of ICV Partners and chairman of the board of SG360°. "We look forward to future successes with John at the head of our capable executive leadership team."

Prior to joining SG360°, Wallace was an operating executive at ICV Partners, a middle market private equity firm with $1.4 billion of assets under management across 23 companies. Wallace's previous roles include GM of a specialty cheese business of Kraft Foods, SVP for Georgia-Pacific Corporation's North American Consumer Products Division, and partner at The Boston Consulting Group, where he worked for 12 years.

Wallace earned bachelor's degrees in English and American studies from Princeton University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

ABOUT SG360°

SG360° is an industry-leading printing and direct marketing services provider that offers multichannel marketing solutions. Its services range from research and strategy to concept and execution and includes multichannel marketing, direct mail, data analytics, and fulfillment, among other services. Headquartered in Wheeling, Ill., it is owned by private equity firm ICV Partners, a certified MBE. Besides Wheeling, it has locations elsewhere in Illinois and also in California, Florida, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. More information is available at www.sg360.com.

