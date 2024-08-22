SG360° Chosen Best Marketing Solutions by World's Greatest TV

WHEELING, Ill., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SG360°, a leading provider of data-driven marketing solutions powered by audience insights, is excited to announce they have been chosen as the best marketing solutions provider by World's Greatest TV. After a rigorous vetting process, World's Greatest chose SG360° for their ability to architect marketing campaigns based on data models that uncover prospects most likely to convert, and optimize offers, messaging, and creative to increase marketing results for their clients.

"We're able to take a smarter approach to marketing strategy and execution," says Melanie De Caprio, SG360° VP of Marketing. "It starts with robust household-level data for audience targeting and campaign creative strategy. That data in the hands of our data scientists has been a game-changer for our clients."

According to Tim Hendricks, SG360° SVP of Sales, "We provide a complete set of marketing solutions, including strategy, creative, and analytics, that all start with insights and data. We arm our clients with information about the consumers they want to do business with by developing custom personas to help them better communicate."

The World's Greatest award-winning researchers and producers have been bringing the best brands, from new and unknown technologies to Fortune 500 companies, into the national spotlight for 18 years. They go behind the scenes to show their audience how these brands affect their lives and showcase their productions on their World's Greatest!… shown on Bloomberg.

About SG360°

Since 1956, SG360° has thrived by anticipating and addressing client needs in the ever-changing direct marketing sphere. They work with brands across many industries to improve the performance of their addressable marketing campaigns. They architect campaigns based on their in-house multi-source data stack, and are the third-largest direct mail producer in the U.S. More information is available at https://sg360.com.

