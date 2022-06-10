SG360° Evolves Marketing Services in Response to Client Demand

WHEELING, Ill., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SG360°, an industry-leading provider of performance-driven direct marketing solutions, is building on its long history of evolutionary growth with the expansion of its services. Driven by client demand, SG360° has positioned itself to drive superior return on marketing investment for their client-base, offering comprehensive strategy, creative best practices, and sophisticated data modeling.

"Our clients are facing unprecedented cost challenges at every turn," remarked Ted Gaillard, EVP Sales and Marketing. "We're hearing from them daily — across all the varied verticals we serve — that there is a growing need in our industry to bring new ideas and strategies to protect and grow ROI. We're very excited about this next step in our evolution as a full-service direct marketing solutions provider, and are very pleased with the caliber of talent we've added to drive this initiative."

Erik Haugen and Tedd Aurelius Lead the Expansion

Direct marketing veterans Erik Haugen and Tedd Aurelius have joined SG360° as Vice President of Data & Analytic Services and Vice President of Strategic Services, respectively. In these positions, Mr. Haugen and Mr. Aurelius will spearhead this expansion of services, with a singular focus on improving clients' direct marketing results.

Mr. Haugen brings to his role over 30 years of direct mail experience, with a heavy concentration in data-driven strategies, digital marketing integration, and performance metrics. He has worked for Household Finance Corp., Claritas, and most recently Tribune Publishing, where he was instrumental in the creation of two in-house departments: one focused on data and the other on creative and conversion marketing.

"I want to help all our clients improve results," Haugen said. "I love seeing a client have their "Ah-ha!" moment when campaign data is analyzed, and they discover a key reason for their success that previously was unknown to them."

Mr. Aurelius similarly brings decades of experience combining data, strategy, and creative to improve direct marketing performance for national brands. A love of collaboration — the reward that comes from contributing to a shared success — and passion for what data can reveal are defining characteristics Mr. Aurelius brings to SG360° and its clients.

"I am excited by the prospect of helping evolve a company that already has such a great reputation and history," remarked Mr. Aurelius. "I'm also very impressed by the level of commitment the company is making in what it takes to be the premiere direct marketing partner, as opposed to just another vendor."

The Path to Results

Both men agree that key to this offering's success across the breadth of verticals SG360° serves is helping brands spend on only those prospects who clearly demonstrate a propensity to buy what the brand is offering. "The freshest data, from the largest pool of resources, expertly analyzed, will point us in the right direction," explained Mr. Haugen.

"I can't wait to help our clients and partners see the tangible results of what we now have to offer," affirmed Mr. Aurelius.

About SG 360°

Since 1957, SG360° has thrived by anticipating client needs in the ever-changing direct marketing sphere, and continually redefining what direct marketing is and what it can do. SG360°'s dedication to quality is regularly reflected in the multiple industry awards they receive each year, including 25 so far in 2022.

