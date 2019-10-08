SG360° Expands Sheetfed Press Platform with Custom Built Komori GL840

WHEELING, Ill., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SG360°, an industry-leading print and direct marketing solutions provider, today announced it is increasing production capabilities of its equipment portfolio with a custom-designed Komori GL840 press.

Configured to meet an increasing desire for textures, coatings and varnishes that create consumer engagement and connectivity, SG360°'s Komori GL840 was designed to apply full color with multiple coatings in just one pass. Featuring the latest in printing technology, the Komori GL840 offers greater throughput and enhanced color, coating and effects application for exceptional production quality as well.

As a G7® Master qualified printer, a distinction that places SG360° in the top two to three percent of all printers, the GL840 has been calibrated to achieve G7 specifications, ensuring exact color matching regardless of ink, stock or substrate.

"In assessing our customers' needs, we found a desire for enhanced application features, better quality prints, and added flexibility in print products," said John Wallace, president and CEO of SG360°. "The ability now to complete in one pass what previously required multiple passes through the press – and at a higher quality output – not only means a significant reduction in production cycle times but increased cost savings for our customers."

The Komori GL840 is scheduled to go into live production in early November.

ABOUT SG360°

SG360° is an industry-leading printing and direct marketing services provider that offers multichannel marketing solutions. Its services range from research and strategy to concept and execution and includes multichannel marketing, direct mail, data analytics, and fulfillment, among other services. Headquartered in Wheeling, Ill., it is owned by private equity firm ICV Partners, a certified MBE. Besides Wheeling, it has locations elsewhere in Illinois and also in California, Florida, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. More information is available at www.sg360.com.

