SGA Dental Partners Adds 100th Location

RICHMOND HILL, Ga., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SGA Dental Partners ("SGA"), a Thurston Group portfolio company and premier dental service organization, is pleased to announce it has recently partnered with its 100th location and is expanding its footprint across the Southeast. SGA experienced unprecedented growth in 2022 with the addition of 28 acquisitions and 55 total practices. In 2023, SGA has completed 13 new acquisitions, adding 15 locations and 19 new doctors in the company. Looking ahead, SGA will continue to expand its presence in the region through partnerships with best-in-class clinicians.

"I am very proud of the growth we experienced in 2022 and we are poised for another tremendous year in 2023. Although the centennial mark is a notable accomplishment, we are bringing the same level of hunger and humility to build this organization today as we did five years ago. That is what I am most proud of, we are not wavering in our commitment to improve the lives of our patients, partners, and team," said Chief Executive Officer, Jordan DiNola.

SGA's growth strategy focuses on partnering with high-performing clinicians and developing an operating system that cultivates true clinical autonomy for its providers. This core belief has resulted in a large degree of internal referrals from existing SGA partners. This is a strategy that SGA believes will allow the organization to continue to outperform peers and contribute to continued expansion across the Southeast. Throughout this period of exponential growth, SGA's commitment to preserving the unique identity and culture of its partner locations has remained a cornerstone of their success. "We work diligently to support our partners and team members throughout the Southeast, and believe that strengthening local brands, local doctors, and local culture is at the core of who we are as SGA," says Chief Development Officer, Dr. Zack Bentley.

Patrick J. Haynes III, Chairman and CEO of Thurston Group added, "SGA continues to operate as a best-in-class dental service organization, outperforming peers as an industry leader. They have continued to attract the highest quality partners across multiple dental specialties, and we are excited to continue the success in 2023 with a focus on general practitioner and periodontal specialty partnerships." With 13 periodontal locations and multiple other specialty locations, SGA is creating a comprehensive network of care. They have established a network which is built on strong relationships between general practitioners and specialists, providing the best care to patients throughout the Southeast.

For more information on SGA Dental Partners and its partnership opportunities, visit www.sgadental.com.

