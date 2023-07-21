SGA Dental Partners Recognized in Georgia Fast 40

ATLANTA, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SGA Dental Partners ("SGA"), a Thurston Group portfolio company and premier dental service organization, was recently honored by the Association for Corporate Growth of Atlanta ("ACG") as one of the fastest-growing organizations in Georgia for 2022. Out of hundreds of Nominees, 40 companies were selected for the award, with SGA topping the list as one of the top three fastest growing middle-market companies in Georgia.

In 2022, SGA experienced unprecedented growth by expanding into 7 new states and partnering with 28 practices totaling 55 locations. SGA's commitment to best-in-class service spurred it's growing employee base to 1,200+ individuals across the organization, and practices that were partnered with SGA for more than one year experienced a 13% growth rate on average. SGA continued to expand its reach by partnering with 7 periodontist practices across 4 states. The Georgia based company thrived in 2022 as one of the top industry leaders across the Southeast.

Founded in 1954, ACG is a global professional organization whose mission is to bring together a community of growth-minded leaders in the corporate space. ACG's long history of recognizing, supporting, and elevating middle-market companies includes prior ACG Fast 40 nominees such as ApolloMD, The Conlan Company, and Intercontinental Exchange. ACG recognizes the top companies in the state of Georgia each year based upon criteria such as overall revenue and employee growth in the last 3 years and conducts interviews with company leaders to narrow down the final winners.

"I am extremely proud of SGA's continued growth over the last few years. ACG's recognition of our continued success and hard work is certainly something to be proud of. Our growth from just over 200 employees in 2020 to over 1,200 employees today is an incredible achievement. We are fortunate to have the wealth of experience and knowledge provided by our ever-growing team, and I am thankful for all that they do to support our company and culture as we continue to grow." said Chief Executive Officer, Jordan DiNola.

SGA's unprecedented growth over the last few years is largely driven by its commitment to create a community built on true clinical autonomy that delivers the best possible clinical outcomes to its patients. "We strongly believe that healthcare should be solely delivered by clinicians at the local level who have known their patients for decades, and never dictated by business or financial goals at the ultimate expense of the patient. We are extremely proud of the fact that the vast majority of our new partners and doctors are referred to us by current partners. We believe this is a testament to the fact that we are doing things the right way and creating a truly exceptional healthcare model.", said Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer, Dr. Zack Bentley

