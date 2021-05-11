SGE International: New generation of Swiss life science startups debut at BIO Digital

Strong focus on precision medicine marrying AI/ML with biology

ZÜRICH, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 21 organizations participating at BIO Digital's Swiss Pavilion demonstrate the enduring strength and rich diversity of the country's life science ecosystem. 2021 marks the 15th consecutive year that there has been a pavilion at BIO. Switzerland Global Enterprise along with their partners Presence Switzerland, Innosuisse, Switzerland Innovation, Swiss Business Hub USA and Swiss Biotech Association will be represented at the 'virtual booth' in addition to eight Innosuisse startups exemplifying an exciting new generation focused on delivering the promise of personalized medicine.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, global companies have continued to expand their operations in Switzerland, while the startup scene has remained vibrant. Switzerland has ranked top in the Global Innovation Index for each of the past 10 years, life science exports have grown by a factor of 4.5 since 2000, and now account for 44% of total Swiss exports. From 2019 to 2020, capital investments in Swiss biotech companies almost tripled, reaching US$ 3.7bn, and R&D investments increased by 10% to US$ 2.3bn.

The flourishing startup ecosystem is based around spinoffs from world class Swiss universities, and also supported by US biotech companies which have chosen Switzerland as a base for European operations. Swiss startups at BIO Digital include:

Deep Breath Intelligence , which is using artificial intelligence to uncover the full potential of molecular breath analysis for precision medicine applications

Diaxxo , which has developed a simple and precise Point-of-Care PCR test to help doctors identify and treat diseases faster

Saverna Therapeutics , which is using the latest artificial intelligence tools and Nuclear Magnetic Resonance to reduce the time and cost of drug discovery

MUVON Therapeutics , leveraging autologous cells for personalized skeletal muscle regeneration

Synendos Therapeutics, developing molecules to modulate endocannabinoid system Neuropsychiatric disorders

For US companies interested in tapping into the ecosystem, Swiss Business Hub USA is a good place to start. Caroline Blaser, Head of the Swiss Business Hub USA, explains, "We support US companies interested in considering Switzerland as a business location, as well as supporting Swiss companies with their US market strategy. For any company wishing to expand into Switzerland or from Switzerland to the US, streamlining the process is key and we can help every step of the way."

