SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF, QXQ, NAV Restated

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Global Investments announces that the previously disclosed net asset value (NAV) per share of the SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF [Ticker: QXQ], contained an error of greater than 1%. The NAV error occurred on 7/3/2024 and the NAV is being restated as of 7/19/2024.

ETF Name Ticker Revised Original Adjustment SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF QXQ $25.89 $25.53 1.41 %

The NAV adjustment is a result of an error in calculating the NAV for QXQ.

SOURCE Summit Global Investments