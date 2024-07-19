SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF, QXQ, NAV Restated

News provided by

Summit Global Investments

Jul 19, 2024, 15:32 ET

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Global Investments announces that the previously disclosed net asset value (NAV) per share of the SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF [Ticker: QXQ], contained an error of greater than 1%. The NAV error occurred on 7/3/2024 and the NAV is being restated as of 7/19/2024.

ETF Name

Ticker

Revised

Original

Adjustment

SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF

QXQ

$25.89

$25.53

1.41 %

The NAV adjustment is a result of an error in calculating the NAV for QXQ.

SOURCE Summit Global Investments

