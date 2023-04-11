SGNL Announces caep.dev, The First Free Continuous Access Evaluation Protocol / Profile (CAEP) Transmitter

New offering continues to build on the momentum of the open standards that bring interoperability to zero-trust security

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SGNL, the company modernizing enterprise authorization, today announced the launch of a free, non-commercial Continuous Access Evaluation Protocol / Profile (CAEP) Transmitter. This new offering further demonstrates SGNL's commitment to and leadership in standards development and adoption.

According to research by the IDSA , 93% of organizations indicated that Zero Trust is strategic to securing their organization, with 97% agreeing identity is a foundational component. However, successful zero-trust deployments require multi-vendor components to interoperate, especially to convey any changes to session security. The OpenID Shared Signals Framework (SSF) and CAEP standards enable changes to session security to be communicated in a vendor-neutral manner.

"This is an important milestone in the adoption of a standard that is seen as critical to zero-trust security," said Atul Tulshibagwale, CTO of SGNL. "caep.dev not only provides a ready Transmitter, it also shows how easy it is to build and adopt CAEP Receivers."

SGNL's caep.dev offering includes the following features:

Register and create streams to Shared Signals Framework (SSF) Receivers

Generate CAEP events on demand and receive them through your Receivers

Learn about CAEP through the extensive Learning Center content

Download scripts to instantly create a SSF Receiver

The Continuous Access Evaluation Protocol was first conceived in a blog post by Google. Since then, an informal standards development effort has grown around it and ultimately merged with an existing working group in the OpenID Foundation, to form the Shared Signals working group.

Momentum has been building around CAEP: Microsoft announced their Continuous Access Evaluation feature and Cisco announced a website dedicated to Shared Signals - sharedsignals.guide , and associated open source components. Box demonstrated interoperability with Cisco using CAEP. New developers, however, did not have an online CAEP Transmitter that they could test their Receivers against - until today.

"The OpenID Foundation welcomes the announcement of caep.dev, which will help developers adopt the OpenID Shared Signals Framework and CAEP," said Gail Hodges, Executive Director of the OpenID Foundation. "Zero-Trust Architectures require components from multiple vendors, and interoperability between those vendors can be ensured only through standards like SSF, CAEP and RISC."

SGNL CTO Atul Tulshibagwale will discuss caep.dev at the Identity Defined Security Alliance 's Identity Management Day virtual event today at 11 AM PDT.

Visit caep.dev to see it in action.

About SGNL

With an initial team of security experts and executives who formerly worked at Google, Microsoft, Okta and Salesforce, SGNL is working to modernize enterprise authorization. SGNL's innovative platform provides just-in-time access management which curtails privilege sprawl, protecting access to sensitive data and guarding against potential security compromises. SGNL was founded in 2021 with venture backing from Costanoa Ventures, Fika Ventures, Moonshots Capital, and Resolute Ventures. For more information about SGNL visit https://sgnl.ai.

