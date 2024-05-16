SGNL Joins Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SGNL, the modern solution to privileged identity management, has joined Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program. The two-year program helps drive sales and accelerate growth for SGNL.

As part of the program, Microsoft channels and customers now have access to SGNL's industry-leading platform. SGNL's unique authorization technology eliminates standing access to critical systems, drastically reducing the blast radius of a possible identity breach. Regardless of how an attacker infiltrates your workforce, SGNL stops them from freely navigating your environment and exploiting mission critical systems such as Azure, AWS, GitHub, Salesforce, and more.

"Microsoft has been a tremendous supporter of our vision since our early days," said Scott Kriz, CEO and Co-Founder of SGNL. "By joining the Pegasus Program, we will be able to accelerate our go-to-market strategy exponentially and can't wait to see how this positively impacts our trajectory."

The Pegasus Program is an ecosystem of startups with unique solutions to critical market needs and offers a range of resources and support. As a member of the program, SGNL will receive access to Microsoft's vast resources, including co-selling and co-marketing opportunities, channel enablement, technology resources, and more.

Hans Yang, General Manager of Microsoft for Startups said, "SGNL's participation in the Pegasus Program is a testament to their unique approach to identity security. We look forward to continuing our work together to drive growth for them, and increased security for our joint customers."

The SGNL system integrates with Microsoft's ecosystem including Entra ID, Microsoft Copilot for Security, Sentinel, Intune and GitHub, allowing enterprises to create context-based policies that grant dynamic access to production environments and sensitive data only when required, and rescinds that access when the work is complete.

For more information about SGNL visit https://sgnl.ai.

About SGNL.ai, Inc.

SGNL's dynamic approach to privileged identity management achieves Zero Standing Privilege across cloud applications like Azure, AWS, GitHub, and Salesforce, as well as on-prem systems. Our unique authorization technology eliminates standing access to critical systems, drastically reducing the blast radius of a possible breach. Regardless of how a malicious insider or external threat actor infiltrates your company, SGNL stops them from freely navigating your environment.

It's why global enterprises and fast-growing mid-market companies alike are turning to SGNL to reduce their identity attack surfaces. SGNL was founded in 2021 and is backed by top security technology investors, including Cisco Ventures, Costanoa Ventures, Fika Ventures, M12, Moonshots Capital, and Resolute Ventures. For more information about SGNL, visit https://sgnl.ai.

SOURCE SGNL.ai, Inc.