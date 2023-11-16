SGNL.ai Secures Strategic Investment from Cisco Investments and Others to Expand Its Continuous Access Management Capabilities

News provided by

SGNL.ai, Inc.

16 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SGNL.ai, an industry-defining Continuous Access and Authorization Management company, announced today that Cisco Investments has joined its strong syndicate of investors that includes Costanoa Ventures, Fika Ventures, Moonshots Capital, and Resolute Ventures.

Continue Reading

The investment comes at a time when continuous access management is becoming increasingly important. As organizations adopt more cloud-based applications and services – more than 90% of companies currently use some cloud services - their security postures are becoming more complex. Traditional identity and access management (IAM) solutions are unable to keep up with the demands of modern organizations as demonstrated by the monthly cadence of security breaches.

SGNL's platform helps companies achieve a Zero Standing Privilege (ZSP) security posture by continuously and contextually evaluating user access and authorizing access only when needed. This reduces the risk of data breaches and security incidents caused by compromised accounts or misuse.

"SGNL is the first company to address authorization challenges that enterprises experience at scale through Continuous Access Management and specifically by leveraging the industry standard Continuous Access Evaluation Protocol (CAEP). With increased frequency of session hijacking and credential theft, it is critical for companies to take a zero standing privilege approach across all surfaces, including application and data layers," said Scott Kriz, CEO of SGNL. "We are thrilled to have Cisco Investments with us as we embark on the next phase of our growth."

"Cisco continues to identify and support emerging security solutions to keep modern enterprises, their employees, and their data safe," says Iva Blazina Vukelka, vice president, Cisco Security Business Group. "We view an investment in a Continuous Authorization Platform, like SGNL, as complementary to our overall posture in Identity Security, which already includes industry-leading solutions such as Duo Security and Oort."

Built for the Enterprise

SGNL has deployed its platform for customers as a SaaS solution and in Azure and AWS VPCs globally. The enterprise grade platform enables customers to:

  • Mitigate the risk of data breaches and other security incidents: SGNL's zero standing privilege approach minimizes the blast radius of an attack.
  • Reduce costs: Reduced security incidents translate to lower incident response costs, operational disruption, regulatory fines, and reputational damage.
  • Expand revenue: SGNL's customers have been able to open new markets through establishing zero standing access.
  • Improve compliance with security standards and regulations: Businesses can better adhere to regulatory requirements, such as GDPR and HIPAA, by ensuring precise control and monitoring of user privileges.
  • Increase operational efficiency: SGNL's platform simplifies access management, making it easier for organizations of all sizes and industries.

About SGNL.ai, Inc
With an initial team of security experts and executives who formerly worked at Google, Microsoft, Okta and Salesforce, SGNL is working to modernize enterprise authorization. SGNL's continuous access management platform provides zero standing access, protecting access to sensitive data and guarding against potential security compromises. SGNL was founded in 2021 with venture backing from Costanoa Ventures, Fika Ventures, Moonshots Capital, and Resolute Ventures. For more information about SGNL visit https://sgnl.ai.

SOURCE SGNL.ai, Inc.

Also from this source

SGNL.ai is a proud participant in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview

SGNL.ai is a proud participant in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview

SGNL.ai, the industry's first Continuous Access Management company, today announced its participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Venture Capital

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.