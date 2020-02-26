SGO, an oilless bearing manufacturer in Korea, establishes a subsidiary in India as a gateway to India and to the world.

SGO had been requested by many Indian construction equipment and injection molding machine companies using SGO's bearings to open a local subsidiary for a more stable supply of SGO's bearings.

Founded in Korea in 2000, SGO has been specializing in design, development, and production of oilless bearings for use in industrial machines, molds, and automobile manufacturing. Oilless bearings allow machines to operate smoothly without lubricants. They are ideal for hydro-dam facilities and food manufacturing facilities, where the lubricants are cannot be used. Branded as "Develon", SGO developed its patented multi-layer bearings that are a far more improved than the conventional bearings.

The types of oilless bearings SGO manufactures are as follows.

1. Develon bearings

With an even distribution of solid lubricant, Develon bearings may be used for any direction of motion.

Owing to a lower heat expansion rate compared to general non-ferrous bearings, Develon bearings have a lower temperature change and a higher accuracy.

Sintered bearing Layer: 1 ~ 1.2mm

Backing steel: KS SS400 / SM45C

2. Graphite Plugged Bearings

Ideal for high-load and low-speed motion conditions, without an application of lubrication.

Ideal for conditions where tolerance is not precise or working condition is rough.

Relatively resistant to inflow of foreign substances, corrosion and chemical environment.

SGO has also decided to launch aggressive worldwide marketing strategies this year. SGO will participate in several exhibitions not only in Korea, but also in India, Japan, and Germany to promote various types of oilless bearings manufactured by SGO.

Some of the exhibitions confirmed for participation this year are as follows.

1. Japan

Exhibition Name: CSPI EXPO 2020 (https://cspi-expo.com/)

Period: April 22-24, 2020 Exhibition Name: IPF Japan 2020 (https://www.ipfjapan.jp/english/)

Period: October 6-10, 2020 Exhibition Name: M-TECH OSAKA 2020 (https://www.japan-mfg-kansai.jp/en-gb/about/mtech.html)

Period: October 7-9, 2020

2. Germany

Exhibition Name: Euro Blech 2020 (https://www.euroblech.com/)

Period: October 27-30, 2020

3. India

Exhibition Name: Bauma CONEXPO India 2020 (https://www.bcindia.com/en/)

Period: November 3-6, 2020

SGO said that SGO's promotion and marketing efforts for globalization of bearings manufactured by SGO would continue in the coming years.

For more information on SGO and SGO's bearings, visit www.sgoilless.co.kr

