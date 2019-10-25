SGOCO Group, Ltd. announces the holding of Annual Shareholders Meeting

HONG KONG, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SGOCO Group, Ltd. (Nasdaq: SGOC) ("SGOCO" or the "Company"), a conglomerate group of various businesses with its headquarters based in Hong Kong. The group is principally engaged in (a) environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications (b) money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and (c) property investment to generate additional rental income. The group's vision is to operate as a conglomerate to build synergy within its own sustainable ecosystem thereby creating value to its shareholders, today announced to hold the Annual Shareholders Meeting on November 19, 2019.

The Company's Annual Shareholders Meeting will be held on November 19, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. local time. The meeting will take place at the Company's Hong Kong office, at 21/F, 8 Fui Yiu Kok Street, Tsuen Wan, New Territories, Hong Kong.

The matters to be voted on at the meeting are set forth in the Company's Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 25, 2019. Shareholders of record on October 18, 2019 will be eligible to vote at this meeting.

About SGOCO Group, Ltd.

http://www.sgocogroup.com.

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This announcement contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, those with respect to the objectives, plans and strategies of the Company set forth herein and those preceded by or that include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "future," "will," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions, are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, the effectiveness of the Company's multiple-brand, multiple channel strategy and the transitioning of its product development and sales focus and to a "light-asset" model. Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements can change as a result of many possible events or factors not all of which are known to the Company, which may include, without limitation, requirements or changes adversely affecting the LCD and LED market in China; fluctuations in customer demand for LCD and LED products generally; our success in promoting our brand of LCD and LED products in China and elsewhere; our ability to have effective internal control over financial reporting; our success in designing and distributing products under brands licensed from others; management of sales trend and client mix; possibility of securing loans and other financing without efficient fixed assets as collaterals; changes in government policy in China; the fluctuations and competition in sales and sale prices of LCD and LED products in China; China's overall economic conditions and local market economic conditions; our ability to expand through strategic acquisitions and establishment of new locations; changing principles of generally accepted accounting principles; compliance with government regulations; legislation or regulatory environments; geopolitical events, and other events and/or risks outlined in SGOCO's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F and other filings. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the issuance, and SGOCO does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

