SGS Expands Built Environment Footprint in the East Coast by Welcoming AMA Analytical Services

LANHAM, Md., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - SGS is pleased to announce the addition of AMA Analytical Services (AMA) to its network of environmental testing laboratories in North America. Based in Maryland, this strategic move expands SGS's operational footprint on the East Coast, enhancing our capacity to deliver high-quality testing services for the built environment. AMA specializes in asbestos, lead/metals, and microbial analysis laboratory services.

"Our investment in this state-of-the-art facility along the I-95 corridor enhances our ability to deliver timely, high-quality built environment testing services to clients in this key region," said Marcus Maguire, Head of Environment, Health, and Safety, North America at SGS.

With the integration of AMA, SGS continues to position itself as a leader in the environmental testing industry, dedicated to innovation and client satisfaction.

