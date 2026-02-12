SGS Expands Food Safety and Nutraceutical Testing Capabilities in North America with the Acquisition of Murray-Brown Laboratories

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Murray-Brown Laboratories, a nationally-recognized food testing laboratory based in Denver, Colorado (United States). Murray-Brown Laboratories supports North American producers, manufacturers, and retailers by ensuring that their food, pet food, and nutraceutical products meet safety and compliance standards through advanced microbial and analytical chemistry capabilities including pesticide and mycotoxin detection. With North America leading the global food safety testing market in terms of regulatory frameworks and food recall management, this move marks SGS's commitment to expanding its service to the industry.

"Over the past few years, we have seen an increased demand for rapid and advanced testing services from our North American clients - driven by stricter FDA and USDA regulation, an increase in foodborne illnesses, and consumer demand for safe and high-quality foods," said Jodi Jurgens, Head of SGS's Food Group in North America. "Our clients expect precise and timely results, while consumers expect safety and quality in the food supply chain. With new analytical chemistry capabilities offered by Murray-Brown Laboratories, we are excited to expand our service scope while also strengthening our geographical footprint for microbiological testing services. This addition to the SGS Food Testing Network will of course also allow us to better serve SGS and Murray-Brown Laboratories' clients while safeguarding the public."

Murray-Brown Laboratories also strengthens SGS's services for the nutraceutical industry with additional kratom, kava and hemp testing capabilities. With the expanded geographic footprint for microbial testing, SGS will be able to offer PCR and advanced microbial pathogen detection technologies to a wider range of food producers. These DNA-based molecular test methods are playing a critical role in rapidly detecting contaminants and pathogens to prevent foodborne illnesses. In the United States, the FDA continues to process a record number of microbial assays year-over-year. This highlights the significance of microbial testing for early detection of harmful pathogens.

SGS has been delivering food and pet food testing services in North America for over 27 years and for over 35 years globally. It operates six state-of-the-art ISO 17025 accredited labs across the United States. As a top global service provider for food safety testing, SGS holds the largest number of global accreditations to support North American manufacturers in bringing their products to market within the region and globally. This acquisition also contributes to achieving SGS's corporate strategy, Strategy 27, while aligning with its IMPACT NOW for sustainability platform. Strategy 27 seeks to double North American sales between 2023 to 2027 by responding to megatrends driving growth in the TIC industry - including societal expectations for safe, high-quality foods and nutritional transparency.

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of over 100,000 dedicated professionals. With more than 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.

Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and a portfolio of trusted specialized brands, including Applied Technical Services, Brightsight, Bluesign and Nutrasource.

SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN SW).

