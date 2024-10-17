SGS North America Announces Expansion of Food and Nutraceutical Testing Capacity

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - SGS North America (SGS) announced today that it has expanded its food safety and quality assurance testing capacity for the North American food and nutraceutical markets. This expansion is marked by a move into a larger, state-of-the art facility in Fairfield (New Jersey) to better serve client needs. Testing offered includes:

Rapid and traditional food pathogen testing, with DNA and protein-based detection methods;

Food hygiene and quality indicator testing;

Environmental monitoring in food production including pathogen and indicator testing.

"With New Jersey and neighboring states being one of the largest food manufacturing hubs in North America, we are very pleased with our current success and look forward to utilizing a larger facility to further serve current and future clients with their food testing needs," said Jodi Gubin-Jurgens, Head of Food at SGS North America. "Food and wellness product testing is on the rise as a result of several factors including food safety regulations - such as the FSMA - along with an increased demand for safe and high-quality products. This additional testing capacity will further accommodate the increased quality assurance testing needs of our clients who depend on us for rapid turnaround times and results they can count on."

The manufacturing and testing of products for human and animal consumption are a critical component of the North American economy, allowing people to access a variety of food, beverage, and nutraceutical products on store shelves every day. Analytical testing services form a necessary part of this supply chain and will continue to do so as this multi-billion dollar market anticipates high levels of growth. SGS has been delivering testing services to this market for over 35 years globally, and over 27 years in North America. Customers of the Fairfield facility will also gain access to the full range of services offered through SGS's wider laboratory network.

The SGS network of contract food safety and quality testing laboratories provides a full range of analytical services. These services include routine food microbiology and chemistry testing, pet food testing, supplement testing, shelf-life testing, nutrition testing and label verification, and testing for food allergens and other chemical contaminants. This new facility complements SGS's existing network of ISO/IEC 17025 accredited food laboratories across North America, including facilities in Carson (California), North Sioux City (South Dakota), Oklahoma City (Oklahoma), Harrisburg (Pennsylvania), and Burnaby, (British Columbia, Canada).

