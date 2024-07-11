SGS North America Laboratory Achieves New Accreditation Milestone with DOECAP Program

SGS Orlando Laboratory Enhancing Capabilities for Contaminated Site Cleanup and Long-term Environmental Monitoring Projects.

ORLANDO, Fla., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - SGS North America's Orlando, Florida laboratory has achieved a significant milestone by obtaining a prestigious accreditation through the Department of Energy Consolidated Audit Program (DOECAP) for non-radioactive samples. This achievement empowers our lab to provide the highest quality environmental analytical data, ensuring our clients can make impactful environmental decisions with confidence.

With this accreditation, our Orlando laboratory is now certified to deliver comprehensive analytical services for DOE sites. This includes specialized PFAS testing by EPA methods 533, 537.1, and 1633. Across our network, we're providing accurate and reliable data essential for soil and groundwater remediation, NPDES compliance, site investigations, and characterizations.

"With over 20 years of experience in developing testing methods for the EPA, our elite technical leadership now brings enhanced capabilities to the DOE," said Marcus Maguire, Senior Vice President - North America. "Our expertise, previously utilized by the Department of Defense (DoD), is now available to support the DOE in crucial environmental areas."

The DOECAP accreditation introduces stringent requirements, including the DoD/DoE Quality Systems Manual (QSM) and a comprehensive safety module unique to DOE standards. These protocols demand rigorous training for SGS personnel and strict adherence to safety and confidentiality measures, distinguishing us as one of the few environmental labs in North America capable of meeting these high standards.

"We are extremely proud of this accomplishment and remain committed to delivering exceptional environmental testing services for our DOE partners across North America" added Derick Govender, Head of North America. "This accreditation showcases our ability to provide top-tier services and reinforces our leadership in an ever-evolving industry."

