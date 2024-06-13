SGS Pioneers Innovative Technologies in Critical Battery Metals in North America

RUTHERFORD, N.J., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - As a result of SGS' high visibility as the world's leading testing, inspection, and certification company, two of its experts were invited to speak at a meeting convened by The White House on June 10, 2024, and cohosted by the American Battery Materials Initiative, which highlighted the company's expert position in helping with the creation of a sustainable US Battery Supply Chain.

From Right to Left: David Anonychuk, SGS Global Vice President, Metallurgy and Consulting; Alex Jacquez, Special Assistant to the President, National Economic Council at The White House; Abby Wulf, Executive Chair of the American Battery Materials Initiative, Department of Energy; and Niels Verbaan, SGS Director, Hydrometallurgy, at the 'Building a Sustainable U.S. Battery Supply Chain' meeting at The White House on June 10, 2024. (CNW Group/SGS North America Inc.)

David Anonychuk, SGS Global Vice President, Metallurgy and Consulting, and Niels Verbaan, Director, Hydrometallurgy, were the sole Testing, Inspection, and Certification experts invited to speak to the assembled group of industry insiders from the mining, chemical, and automotive sectors as well as US government officials.

"Our main message during this meeting was centered around our market leadership positioning in the process development and de-risking of critical minerals and recycling projects by virtue of metallurgical testing and pilot plant testing facilities," said Anonychuk. "As an industry, we need to come together and candidly discuss the challenges we face and balance innovation and the desire to accelerate the supply chain. We need to consider exploring creative solutions where government can partner with private industry."

SGS has the unique experience and knowledge to help advance these projects, assisting the US government with achieving its objectives and finding long-term solutions to increase the competitiveness of the North American battery materials industry.

Verbaan spoke about the importance of metallurgical testing, piloting, and demonstration-style operations in developing critical mineral projects to avoid lengthy and expensive plant ramp-ups and emphasized that critical mineral projects require more de-risking than conventional mining projects. "The purpose of de-risking is to ensure a better chance of success and commercialization for a resilient and sustainable North American supply chain," said Verbaan.

SGS is pleased to be in conversations with Abby Wulf, Executive Chair of the American Battery Materials Initiative, Department of Energy, and Alex Jacquez, Special Assistant to the President, National Economic Council at The White House, who are facilitating the US government's critical mineral and battery strategy.

