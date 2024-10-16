SGS, the World's Leading TIC Company, to Make Announcement for North American Food and Nutraceutical Industry

FAIRFIELD, NJ, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - SGS is the world's leading testing, inspection, and certification company, and it is opening a new state-of-the-art food and nutraceutical testing facility in the United States. With New Jersey and neighboring states being one of North America's largest food manufacturing hubs, SGS will utilize a larger facility in Fairfield to serve further the demands of American food and wellness product manufacturers and retailers. The demand for this testing is rising due to several factors, including food safety regulations - such as the FSMA - and an increased demand for safe and high-quality products. SGS has been delivering testing services to this market for over 35 years globally and over 27 years in North America.

Manufacturing and testing products for human and animal consumption are a critical component of the North American economy, allowing people to access various food, beverage, and nutraceutical products on store shelves every day. Testing services form a necessary part of this supply chain and will continue to do so as this multi-billion market anticipates high levels of growth. Hear from Dr. Jodi Gubin-Jurgens, who will share insights on how this new facility can contribute to the market's testing and analytical needs, leveraging leading technology and scientific expertise.

WHEN: Thursday October 17, 2024

11:15 AM EST (Media Set-Up)



WHAT: Remarks

11:30 - 11:55 AM





Ribbon-Cutting and Photo-Op

12:00 PM





Media Availability

12:05-12:15 PM





Lab Tour

12:15-12:45



WHO: Dr. Jodi Gubin-Jurgens (Head of Food, SGS North America)

Derrick Govender (Head, SGS North America)



WHERE: SGS Food Testing Laboratory (Seating will be provided)

291 Fairfield Ave

Fairfield, NJ 07004

SOURCE SGS North America Inc.