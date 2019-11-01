Sgt. Clean's Car Wash Announces Acquisition of Splash 'n Dash of Green

WESTLAKE, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sgt. Clean's Car Wash has announced its acquisition of Splash 'n Dash of Green, located in Uniontown, Ohio.

"We are honored to be entrusted with one of the area's best businesses," said Ken Brott, President and CEO of Sgt. Clean's Car Wash. "The Branney family has built a business that is grounded in service and giving back and is a pillar within the City of Green. We intend to continue the commitment to a quality product and serving the local community."

"We are very excited to serve the City of Green," said Brian Krusz, Co-Founder of Sgt. Clean's Car Wash. "The Branney family has served the city and its surrounding communities for over 30 years, and we are honored to continue their commitment to their customers and the community at large."

With this acquisition, its third in the past 18 months, Sgt. Clean's Car Wash becomes the largest express exterior chain in Northeast Ohio – operating six locations in Cuyahoga, Medina, Stark and Summit counties.

About Sgt. Clean's Car Wash

Founded in 2013, Sgt. Clean's Car Wash operates six express exterior locations in Northeast Ohio. Headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the mission of Sgt. Clean's Car Wash is to provide the highest quality car wash and superior customer service, while serving as positive role models in our communities.

For additional information, including location listings and service offerings, please visit https://www.sgtclean.com.

Media Contacts

Nicholas Rodia

Director of Marketing

nicholasrodia@sgtclean.com

SOURCE Sgt. Clean’s Car Wash

Related Links

https://www.sgtclean.com

