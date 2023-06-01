Sgt. Fitzgerald's Survivors Seek Civil Justice And Accountability Against Alleged Killer's Family

Lawsuit claims damages and liability against relatives of Miles Pfeffer, the 18-year-old charged with Temple University police officer's on-duty murder.

PHILADELPHIA, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marrone Law Firm, LLC, representing fallen Temple University Police Sgt. Chris Fitzgerald's survivors, has filed a civil action against relatives of Miles Pfeffer, the 18-year-old charged with the devastating February shooting death of Sgt. Fitzgerald near main campus.

The lawsuit, filed this morning at the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas, names Pfeffer's mother, her boyfriend, and Pfeffer's father liable for negligence and wrongful death in the fatal incident. It also names Pfeffer, charged with murder among other criminal acts, for wrongful death and assault and battery.

Sgt. Fitzgerald was brutally murdered on February 18, 2023, while on patrol in North Philadelphia. Per the court filing, Sgt. Fitzgerald noticed suspicious-looking young men and went to investigate, at which point the young men fled. Sgt. Fitzgerald pursued on foot and caught up to Pfeffer, who then drew a gun and shot at Sgt. Fitzgerald, knocking him to the ground. Pfeffer then approached the defenseless officer on the ground, standing over Sgt. Fitzgerald and shooting him several times in the head.

According to the complaint, Pfeffer's mother, her boyfriend, and Pfeffer's father all had knowledge of Pfeffer's mental instability, propensity for violence, and interest in firearms. Yet, despite numerous warning signs – including juvenile offenses, school infractions, a bomb scare, and threats to bring weapons to school – these individuals failed to take the necessary steps to prevent this tragedy.

"This lawsuit will hold Pfeffer's family legally responsible for the negligence and enablement that contributed to Sgt. Fitzgerald's tragic death," said Joseph Marrone, Esq., founder of Marrone Law Firm, LLC. "Chris was a loving husband and father, as well as a dedicated officer with a distinguished record of service to the Temple University community. His senseless death has left a deep void in the lives of his family, friends, and fellow officers."

The complaint goes on to document the transportation and refuge provided to Pfeffer by the defendants in the hours before and after his fatal encounter with Sgt. Fitzgerald.

"Today's action serves as a reminder of the importance of pursuing justice and accountability in cases involving brutal and preventable acts of violence. As the legal process unfolds, the entire country will be watching closely, hoping for a just resolution for Sgt. Fitzgerald's family," said Mr. Marrone. "They urge everyone to remember the dedicated service of Sgt. Fitzgerald and to honor his memory by working towards a safer and more just society."

