SH Hotels & Resorts Announces 1 Hotel & Homes San Miguel de Allende

MIAMI, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SH Hotels & Resorts, the sustainable hotel brand management company founded by hospitality visionary Barry Sternlicht, today announced plans to unveil 1 Hotel & Homes San Miguel de Allende. Set to open in 2027, the property is poised to redefine luxury and sustainability in the heart of historic Mexico. Located just minutes away from the vibrant city center of San Miguel de Allende and perched on an incline with breathtaking views, this sanctuary will offer a profound escape guided by the beauty of its surroundings.

"1 Hotel & Homes San Miguel de Allende embodies our steadfast dedication to preserving nature's beauty and harmonizing with our planet and its people—a shared responsibility we all embrace—while offering an experience that transcends the ordinary," says Barry Sternlicht, founder of 1 Hotels and Chairman of SH Hotels & Resorts.

"The enchanting San Miguel de Allende is a perfect place to plant roots for our mission-driven brand," says Raul Leal, CEO of SH Hotels & Resorts, the parent company of 1 Hotels. "We look forward to engaging with the local community and providing yet another reason for travelers to visit this charming city."

With approximately 97 keys and 48 residences, this property is set to become a new cultural icon in this UNESCO World Heritage city. Each of the large rooms will feature its own terrace, offering guests stunning views of the historic city. The sprawling property grounds will be filled with secret gardens and bodies of water like reflection pools and a small lake, allowing guests to immerse themselves in a thriving natural environment. The extensive culinary offerings will showcase the vibrant local food scene, ensuring an authentic gastronomic experience. Additionally, 1 Hotel & Homes San Miguel de Allende will feature an expansive spa experience where guests can embark on rejuvenating wellness journeys in a serene setting. There's also a dedicated outdoor event space for memorable celebrations, meetings, and more.

The 48 residences, branded as 1 Homes and located adjacent to the hotel, will share the vision for creating a luxuriously sustainable environment that amplifies the unique culture of San Miguel de Allende. The stunning residences will range from three to five bedrooms, and many will have their own private rooftops. Owners will have a private entrance and their own exclusive amenities, plus access to all the exciting features at the hotel.

Inspired by its unique setting and driven by a passion for sustainability, 1 Hotel & Homes San Miguel de Allende will be more than just a place to stay—it will be a transformative experience where guests can reconnect with nature, immerse themselves in local traditions, and create lasting memories.

ABOUT SH HOTELS & RESORTS

SH Hotels & Resorts, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a sustainable hotel brand management company that operates 1 Hotels, a nature-inspired lifestyle brand that launched in 2015 with properties in South Beach and Manhattan and now includes Brooklyn Bridge, West Hollywood, Sanya (China), Toronto, San Francisco, Nashville, the Hanalei Bay flagship property and the brand's first European property in Mayfair (London) with projects in development in Cabo San Lucas, Paris, Elounda Hills (Crete), Austin, Copenhagen, Riyadh, Melbourne, Seattle and San Miguel de Allende; Baccarat Hotels & Resorts, a luxury brand that made its debut in March 2015 with the opening of its flagship property in New York, with projects under development in Rome, Florence, Dubai, Riyadh, Brickell (Miami), and Maldives; and Treehouse Hotels, which premiered in London in 2019 and with projects under development in Manchester, Silicon Valley, Brickell (Miami), Adelaide (Australia) and Riyadh. Leveraging its marketing, design, operational and technological expertise, SH Hotels & Resorts is the force behind some of the most groundbreaking and dynamic hotel brands in the world. Additional information can be found at shhotelsandresorts.com

ABOUT 1 HOTELS

As a mission-driven luxury lifestyle hotel brand inspired by nature, 1 Hotels cultivates the best of sustainable design and architecture, together with extraordinary comfort and an unrivaled level of service. 1 Hotels—which launched in 2015 with the opening of exclusive properties in Miami's South Beach and Manhattan's Central Park; followed by Brooklyn, located on the East River, in February 2017; West Hollywood, on Sunset Boulevard, in June 2019; Sanya (China) in 2020; Toronto in 2021; San Francisco and Nashville in 2022; and in 2023, the Hanalei Bay flagship property and Mayfair (London), the brand's first European property—is inspired by a simple idea: those that travel the world should also care about it. It is, after all, 1 world. 1 Hotels upholds this vision by channeling nature through design and culinary partnerships while connecting with the local community and taking sustainable steps to make a big difference. The brand is expanding with properties under development in Cabo San Lucas, Paris, Elounda Hills (Crete), Austin, Copenhagen, Riyadh, Melbourne, Seattle and San Miguel de Allende. Additional information can be found at 1hotels.com

