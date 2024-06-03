Redefining Luxury and Sustainability in the Pacific Northwest

MIAMI, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SH Hotels & Resorts, the sustainable hotel brand management company founded by hospitality visionary Barry Sternlicht, today announced plans to take over Seattle's Pan Pacific Hotel, which will be transformed into 1 Hotel Seattle in 2025. Set in the trendsetting South Lake Union neighborhood, the hotel is known for its ideal location— near downtown, the Climate Pledge Arena, and Amazon's headquarters. The views from the hotel are spectacular, with many of the rooms overlooking Seattle's famed Space Needle. Throughout the transformation process, the property will continue to welcome guests, offering uninterrupted hospitality amid the evolution into a highly anticipated, nature-inspired sanctuary. When it becomes 1 Hotel Seattle, the reinvented property will fuse sustainable luxury with the restorative power of nature—a trademark of 1 Hotels, the mission-driven hotel brand.

SH Hotels & Resorts To Transform Seattle’s Pan Pacific Hotel Into 1 Hotel Seattle King Room at 1 Hotel Seattle, opening in 2025 Courtesy: SH Hotels & Resorts

"Embarking on the transformation of the Pan Pacific into 1 Hotel Seattle represents a long-held aspiration for SH Hotels & Resorts to establish a presence in Seattle, a city renowned for its progressive sustainability initiatives," says Barry Sternlicht, founder of 1 Hotels and Chairman of SH Hotels & Resorts. "This endeavor epitomizes our commitment to sustainability and underscores our belief in the profound impact of nature."

"We are excited to redefine lifestyle luxury in the Pacific Northwest," says Raul Leal, CEO of SH Hotels & Resorts, the parent company of 1 Hotels. "The new hotel will feature meticulously curated interiors that celebrate the city's rich heritage of craftsmanship and showcase our biophilic design approach with a vibrant food and beverage offering. Every aspect of the hotel will be a testament to our dedication to creating unforgettable experiences for both travelers and locals, showcasing our commitment to sustainability and personalized experiences."

"We are thrilled to partner with SH Hotels & Resorts to redevelop the property into a new luxury hotel that will serve as a unique gathering place for both visitors and the local community." says Ben Rowe, Managing Partner of KHP Capital Partners. "The 1 Hotel brand's commitment to sustainability is especially important to us and a natural fit for the area."

Drawing inspiration from the stunning natural surroundings, the 153-room 1 Hotel Seattle will offer an immersive experience that celebrates the region's unique heritage. Upon entering the grand lobby, guests will be enveloped in a sense of serenity and tranquility, from a magnificent living wall of lush greenery to a sculptural stairway fashioned from reclaimed timber and stacked stone.

The culinary experience at 1 Hotel Seattle is set to be another highlight, with a signature destination restaurant offering a menu inspired by the diverse, fresh flavors of the Pacific Northwest. 1 Hotel Seattle will also feature a range of wellness-focused amenities designed to rejuvenate the body and nourish the soul, including a light-filled fitness center equipped with state-of-the-art equipment.

The rooms and suites will undergo a comprehensive transformation, offering guests a renewed sense of luxury and comfort. Each space will be thoughtfully designed to reflect the hotel's commitment to sustainability and craftsmanship, featuring reclaimed wood finishes, stone-clad millwork, custom live-edge furniture, and moss art pieces. Along the corridors, guests will encounter a sense of rustic elegance with carefully curated plantings showcasing the beauty of the region's forests.

Above all, 1 Hotel Seattle will be a destination where guests can immerse themselves in the natural beauty and cultural richness of the Pacific Northwest while enjoying the highest standards of comfort, luxury, and sustainability.

ABOUT SH HOTELS & RESORTS

SH Hotels & Resorts, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a sustainable hotel brand management company that operates 1 Hotels, a nature-inspired lifestyle brand that launched in 2015 with properties in South Beach and Manhattan and now includes Brooklyn Bridge, West Hollywood, Sanya (China), Toronto, San Francisco, Nashville, the Hanalei Bay flagship property and the brand's first European property in Mayfair (London) with projects in development in Cabo San Lucas, Paris, Elounda Hills (Crete), Austin, Copenhagen, Riyadh, Melbourne, Seattle and San Miguel de Allende; Baccarat Hotels & Resorts, a luxury brand that made its debut in March 2015 with the opening of its flagship property in New York, with projects under development in Brickell (Miami), Rome, Florence, Dubai, Riyadh, and Maldives; and Treehouse Hotels, which premiered in London in 2019 and with projects under development in Manchester, Silicon Valley, Brickell (Miami), Adelaide (Australia) and Riyadh. Leveraging its marketing, design, operational and technological expertise, SH Hotels & Resorts is the force behind some of the most groundbreaking and dynamic hotel brands in the world. Additional information can be found at shhotelsandresorts.com.

ABOUT 1 HOTELS

As a mission-driven luxury lifestyle hotel brand inspired by nature, 1 Hotels cultivates the best of sustainable design and architecture, together with extraordinary comfort and an unrivaled level of service. 1 Hotels—which launched in 2015 with the opening of exclusive properties in Miami's South Beach and Manhattan's Central Park; followed by Brooklyn, located on the East River, in February 2017; West Hollywood, on Sunset Boulevard, in June 2019; Sanya (China) in 2020; Toronto in 2021; San Francisco and Nashville in 2022; and in 2023, the Hanalei Bay flagship property and Mayfair (London), the brand's first European property—is inspired by a simple idea: those that travel the world should also care about it. It is, after all, 1 world. 1 Hotels upholds this vision by channeling nature through design and culinary partnerships while connecting with the local community and taking sustainable steps to make a big difference. The brand is expanding with properties under development in Cabo San Lucas, Paris, Elounda Hills (Crete), Austin, Copenhagen, Riyadh, Melbourne, Seattle and San Miguel de Allende. Additional information can be found at 1hotels.com

ABOUT KHP CAPITAL PARTNERS

KHP Capital Partners is a real estate private equity firm focused on investments in lifestyle hotels. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, the firm invests across the United States, generating superior risk-adjusted returns by focusing on disciplined acquisition criteria and implementing value-add investment strategies that capitalize on the firm's deep experience in hotel operations and development. Since 2004, the KHP founders have overseen the investment and management of five KHP Funds totaling over $1.2 billion of equity, which has been utilized to acquire and develop 42 hotels, totaling over $3.0 billion of total investment. For more information, visit www.khpcapitalpartners.com.

SOURCE SH Hotels & Resorts