SH RESIDENTIAL HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF TORU TSUJI TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Toru Tsuji succeeds Rick Robideau, who will transition into role of Chief Financial Officer

PHOENIX, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SH Residential Holdings (SHRH), the U.S.-based residential home operation of Sekisui House Ltd., announced Toru Tsuji as Chief Executive Officer overseeing the Sekisui House U.S. portfolio. Tsuji brings with him a wealth of experience with the company, having most recently served as Head of the Business Strategy Office of the International Business Department (IBD) since 2019, as well as the position of Deputy Head of the IBD, where he also served as CEO of both Australia and UK business. Tsuji succeeds Rick Robideau, who will be transitioning into the role of Chief Financial Officer.

Tsuji steps into this position following significant growth for SHRH, during which the company's U.S. portfolio expanded to include Woodside Homes (2017), Holt Homes (2021), Chesmar Homes (2022) and Hubble Homes (2023). Following the acquisitions, SH Residential Holdings continues to unify the subsidiaries, which includes the transfer of Sekisui House Technology and the philosophy across the entire U.S. home building operation, consisting of a fully integrated value chain of insights, design, manufacturing, marketing, sales and after-sale service.

Sekisui House aims to create homes and communities that improve with time and last for generations. With "Love of Humanity" as its Corporate Philosophy, Sekisui House believes that homes should offer comfort, security, and peace of mind for residents, while maintaining harmony with the environment and its surroundings. Sekisui House has sustainability as a core corporate target and is now the global leader in the construction of net-zero-energy houses.

As the brand continues to grow and evolve, the executive team will be hyper-focused on divisional operations, building a centralized team to support functional needs, and customer-centric, research-based approaches to designing happiness and creating customers for life. Tsuji will oversee the integration of Sekisui House Technology, philosophy, and innovation to the established Woodside, Chesmar, Hubble and Holt brands.

Prior to joining Sekisui House, Tsuji held various leadership positions at Mitsubishi Corporation, including President & CEO of Mitsubishi Corp. - UBS Realty Inc. and General Manager of Domestic Real Estate Development Division. 

For more information about Sekisui House overseas and U.S. business, please visit www.sekisuihouse-global.com.

About Sekisui House
Founded in 1960, Sekisui House, Ltd. is one of world's largest homebuilders and an international diversified developer, with cumulative sales of over 2.6 million homes1. Based in Osaka, Sekisui House has over 300 consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates2, over 29,000 employees3 and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange.

Sekisui House aims to create homes and communities that improve with time and last for generations. With "Love of Humanity" as its Corporate Philosophy, Sekisui House believes that homes should offer comfort, security, and peace of mind for residents, while maintaining harmony with the environment and its surroundings. Sekisui House has sustainability as a core corporate target and is now the global leader in the construction of net-zero-energy houses with more than 70,0004 of them built since the product was launched in 2013. In 2009, Sekisui House expanded into several new international markets and now operates in the United States, Australia, China, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

*1 ; 2,622,745 homes delivered (As of January 31, 2023)
*2 ; 348 consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates (As of July 31, 2023)
*3 ; 29,900 employees (As of July 31, 2023)
*4 ; 76,509 net-zero-energy houses (As of March 31, 2023)

