S&H Rugs Announces Return to High Point Market for Spring 2026, Unveiling a Curated Collection of Modern and Traditional Hand-Knotted Rugs

Renowned for supplying the United States' design industry with one-of-a-kind, genuine hand-knotted carpets, S&H Rugs invites interior designers, buyers, and industry professionals to explore a curated selection of brand-new arrivals. Emphasizing natural vegetable dyes, low-pile rugs, and luxurious materials such as 100% highland wool and pure real silk, the Spring 2026 showcase promises to be an inspiring experience for attendees.

Highlights from the newly added S&H Rugs inventory include:

The Spring 2026 Oriental Rug Collection: Heritage Reimagined

This season's new arrivals represent a masterful study in taking time-honored traditional motifs and giving them a distinctly modern twist. Crafted entirely from premium 100% Wool & Silk, this collection bridges the gap between historic artistry and contemporary interior design, offering a fresh perspective on classic rug making through innovative layouts and updated color stories.

A Grounded, Earthy Palette

Moving away from strictly conventional color ways, the Spring 2026 collection introduces a highly adaptable, nature-inspired palette centered around rich, earthy tones. The foundational colors feature deeply grounded browns—ranging from warm taupe to rich, masculine chocolate—paired with an array of luminous golds and golden-ochres. Breathing vibrant life into these neutral bases are striking greens, spanning from soft, muted sage and earthy olive to lively, stippled aqua. These grounded hues are frequently softened by airy, bone-white fields and calm slate blues, creating a balanced, harmonious look that feels both organic and highly sophisticated. Click here to learn more.

Traditional Designs with a Modern Twist

The collection completely revitalizes classic arrangements by playing with scale, spacing, and texture:

Bold Geometric Medallions: Historic tribal layouts, such as Anatolian village designs and Heriz-style centerpieces, are modernized through oversized, stepped diamond and octagonal medallions. By utilizing low-contrast color blocking and sleek, low-sheared (or "zero-pile") textures, these historically heavy patterns become sleek, contemporary anchors.

Airy Botanicals & Lattices: Classic trailing vines, floral palmettes, and intricate rosette panel designs are given room to breathe. Set against fresh, striae-textured backgrounds or light, minimalist fields, these traditional botanical elements pop with unexpected vibrancy, making them perfect for transitional spaces.

Minimalist Tribal Elements: Across the collection, jagged borders and scattered floating motifs are stripped back to their graphic essence. This minimalist approach allows the high-quality wool and rich, earthy dyes to take center stage, offering the rustic charm of a vintage piece with the clean lines required by modern aesthetics.

Together, these pieces offer a cohesive narrative: the durability and heritage of 100% wool traditional weaving, beautifully reimagined through fresh, earthy colors and tailored, modern sensibilities.

Overall, S&H Rugs offers an excellent transitional anchor for a space, blending the geometric intrigue of historic tribal designs with modern, soothing hues.

"We are incredibly excited to be back at High Point Market this spring to connect directly with the design community in our new space at the Suites at Market Square," said the team at S&H Rugs. "Our latest arrivals represent the pinnacle of hand-knotted artistry, blending traditional craftsmanship with the colors and patterns that today's top interior designers are looking for. We invite everyone to Suites at Market Square, visit Booth M-1015 located on the second floor, to see and feel the unmatched quality of fine wool rugs."

Because S&H Rugs' entire inventory is in stock, the company is uniquely positioned to meet clients' immediate needs, with pieces ready to ship.

Attendees of HPMKT Spring 2026 are encouraged to stop by Suites at Market Square, Booth M-1015 (Second Floor) to browse the collections. To explore the full catalog of newly added inventory ahead of the market, please visit: New Arrivals. To ensure we can give you our full attention and provide a personalized, one-on-one experience, we kindly recommend scheduling an appointment in advance. Please let us know your preferred date and time, and we will be happy to reserve a dedicated time for you. Call 201-933-4300

About S&H Rugs:

Headquartered in Carlstadt, New Jersey, S&H Rugs specializes in one-of-a-kind, fine hand-knotted and hand-woven Oriental rugs. Keeping customer satisfaction as its top priority, S&H caters to the dealer and interior design industry, as well as to various auction houses and department stores across the globe.

SOURCE S&H Rugs, Inc.