Shaanxi Culture Amazes Paris, Enriching China-France Cultural Exchange

PARIS, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China-France cultural exchange has been enriched with new vitality as two events were held in Paris on May 29. Both events were supported by the Information Office of the People's Government of Shaanxi Province, China. One was hosted by the Information Office of the People's Government of Xi'an Municipality, and the other was co-hosted by the Information Offices of Xi'an and the People's Governments of Tongchuan City.

Event Scene

The events drew more than 100 guests from various sectors, including Mehrdad Shabahang, Head of UNESCO's Silk Roads Programme, and Marie-Pierre Boucher Hollier, special adviser to the UN World Tourism Organization.

At the "Silk Road Civilization: Tang Poetry Culture and Shaanxi Intangible Cultural Heritage Day" event held at UNESCO Headquarters that morning, representative works of Shaanxi intangible cultural heritage, including dough figurines, tie-dyeing, paper-cutting, and Yaozhou porcelain, were displayed, offering guests an immersive experience of the craftsmanship and cultural traditions of Shaanxi. During the event, Chinese and French guests engaged in discussions on "The Contemporary Value of Tang Poetry and Mutual Learning Between Chinese and French Cultures," exchanging their views on the natural imagery and humanistic spirit reflected in Tang poetry, as well as the French literary and artistic treatment of nature and humanity. They also recited renowned Tang poems in both French and Chinese, filling the air with verse that transcended language barriers.

That afternoon saw the Shaanxi Culture Day and "Eternal Dialogue: Cultural Heritage Protection and Urban Renewal" Exhibition. Divided into three sections, "Deep Roots of Civilization," "Safeguarding Cultural Heritage," and "Renewal and Rebirth," the exhibition highlighted preservation cases like Xi'an City Wall, Yaozhou Kiln and Yan'an revolutionary sites, and folk art innovations such as Huxian County peasant paintings and Fengxiang clay sculpture. In addition, the exhibition featured images documenting China-France cooperation since 2014 on restoration projects including Gongshutang painted murals, Maoling stone carvings, and Notre-Dame de Paris, highlighting the joint efforts of both countries to protect our shared cultural heritage.

Outside the venue, Paris residents and visitors were drawn to the vivid colors and rich imagery of farmers' paintings from Huxian County. Many picked up brushes to add color to the artworks, resulting in a jointly created "China-France edition" blending elements of both cities' farmers painting traditions. One Paris resident said, "The colors are captivating. Here in Paris, I've become part of an artwork from Xi'an."

SOURCE Information Office of the People's Government of Xi'an Municipality