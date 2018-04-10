Shaanxi Free Trade Zone High Tech Area Launches Over 8,700 Projects In First Year

The Zone is China's first industrial development zone to offer services seven days a week, and it launched a pilot scheme in the province to consolidate central and local government taxes. The Zone was established under a series of policies aimed at cutting regulatory red tape, boosting efficiency and promoting the Shaanxi Area as an ideal investment destination. Its success during its first year affirms that it has drastically streamlined business registration procedures, such as identifying a list of 465 items which now only require a single visit to government agencies before receiving a regulatory green light.

"The Xi'an High Tech Industries Development Zone is an economic engine to boost regional tech-driven business which also benefits from the Belt & Road Initiative strategy," Hongjiang Zhong, a member of the Standing Committee of Xi'an, and the Party Committee Secretary of the Xi'an High Tech Industries Development Zone said, "we embrace great historical opportunities to bring more policy convenience for all the tech projects in the area."

Highlighting its support to the businesses within it, the Shaanxi Area has allocated RMB2 billion (US$319.48 million) worth of capital in the last year to fund entrepreneurship and has set up a RMB20 billion (US$3.19 billion) fund to guide investments into strategic emerging industries in a bid to foster businesses potentially worth hundreds of billions of yuan.

The Zone provides around-the-clock, integrated customs clearance services. For integrated circuit (IC) products developed by companies, the time needed for clearance has been slashed to less than three hours, from nearly three working days, representing a 95 percent boost in efficiency.

The Zone also provides businesses with strong financial support, having set up an advanced service platform with powerful data-sharing, credit profiling and credit assessment functions. For example, the Zone has teamed up with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Shaanxi Equity Exchange to set up an online roadshow platform that connects China's 3,200 institutions and over 8,000 investors.

For more information: http://www.xdz.gov.cn/gxzx/sy.htm.

Shaanxi Free Trade Zone High Tech Area

Shaanxi Free Trade Zone High Tech Area officially launched within Xi'an High-Tech Industries Development Zone on April 1, 2017 under the administration of the Shaanxi Pilot Free Trade Zone. Its purpose is to serve as a hub for the opening of China's central province of Shaanxi, driving regional economic growth and facilitating the development of international trade within the region.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shaanxi-free-trade-zone-high-tech-area-launches-over-8-700-projects-in-first-year-300627169.html

SOURCE Shaanxi Free Trade Zone High Tech Area