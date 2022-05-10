Shabang Music Festival Partners with Fan Engagement Platform Peeq

"Our partnership with Peeq will allow Shabang fans to connect and interact with artists like never before" --Greg Golf Tweet this

Shabang Music Productions will present Shabang Live Music and Arts Festival at Laguna Lake Park May 13-14, with major headlining artists including STRFKR, Walker & Royce, TV Girl, The Knocks, VNSSA, Neil Frances and many more across 4 stages.

"For the first time since we started 8 years ago, Shabang will be a two-day festival to accommodate our largest line-up of musical performances to date with over 50 acts,"

says Shabang Co-Founder Greg Golf. " Our partnership with Peeq will allow Shabang fans to connect and interact with their favorite artists before, during, and after the festival like never before."

The partnership will allow fans to have access to unique content, behind the scenes events including practice sessions, tuneups, panels and live meet & greets.

About Peeq

Peeq provides a full suite of engagement tools, including unlockable content, connects (a customizable shout out functionality), spontaneous go-lives, produced live streams, virtual Meet & Greets, panels, and digital merchandise. The platform is invite-only for talent. Current talent includes musicians, artists, pop culture icons, actors, wrestlers, digital creators, and athletes like Todrick Hall, Hulk Hogan, Payton Moormeier, Tom Wilson, Carl Hagelin, Joseph Morgan, Ricky Flores and Holly Combs to name a few.

Peeq is a bully free platform and is committed to giving back. In addition to partnering with some amazing charities, we're also making charitable giving as easy as possible for everyone. More on: joinpeeq.com

SOURCE Peeq