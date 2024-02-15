Shabodi Announces First Enterprise-Reference Implementation of CAMARA APIs

Application-level solution allows developers to program once for access to public and private wireless networks

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shabodi, the leading Network-Aware Application Enablement Platform (AEP) provider unleashing advanced network capabilities in LTE, 5G, 6G, and Wi-Fi6, today launched the industry's first enterprise reference implementation of the Linux Foundation's CAMARA API. Any application built using CAMARA APIs can now be deployed in an enterprise setting. This enhances the applications built for service provider environments to leverage private enterprise 5G networks.

Shabodi

For example, a drone application performing video surveillance can be enabled to become network-aware and leverage an enterprise Private 5G network by utilizing Shabodi's Enterprise CAMARA API reference implementation. This will allow the application to use network services such as quality of demand (QoD), location, device identification, and security APIs in private 5G enterprises and service provider network domains. The application can seamlessly leverage service provider CAMARA API Provider Implementation (PI) and Shabodi's enterprise networks Reference Implementation (RI) without being refactored.

"The untapped potential in 5G and other advanced networks is programmability in the 5G Core," said Vikram Chopra, CEO and co-founder of Shabodi. "This capability opens the floodgates for enterprise-ready applications to utilize advanced network services across multiple architectures and infrastructure. Developers of network-aware applications can dynamically request advanced network services to accelerate enterprise innovation and create new monetization models. Working with the open-source community has been a tremendous experience, and we are proud to be the first network-aware application enablement platform to enable a reference implementation of CAMARA's API for enterprise adoption."

Due to diverse interfaces from various network equipment providers and the complexity of interacting with networks, developing network-aware applications has been challenging. By leveraging Shabodi AEP's simplified APIs, enterprise applications easily consume network services and optimize network resources. This delivers a better user experience, enhanced ROI, and new monetization strategies.

"It's great to see open-source collaboration in action," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge and IoT, the Linux Foundation. "Shabodi's CAMARA-based API is a great example of how organizations can tap collective resources to create APIs that benefit the entire ecosystem. In this case, CAMARA is used to enable enterprise applications to better optimize and consume resources across the network, ultimately creating new monetization models."

"Developers building applications on Shabodi's AEP do not need to know about the underlying radio network or the core network APIs because our AEP fills that knowledge gap, offering a faster way to create innovative applications and services," said Harpreet Geekee, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder at Shabodi. "We are empowering the advanced network developer community to do what they do best – solve complex industry and business problems."

Shabodi will demonstrate its AEP capabilities through various network-aware applications at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on February 26-29, 2024, in the Canadian Pavilion, Stand #7G61. Visit our website to book a meeting or view a demo.

About Shabodi

Shabodi is the leading innovator of network-aware application enablement, transforming advanced networks (LTE, 5G, 6G, and Wi-Fi6) into intelligent assets. Its groundbreaking Application Enablement Platform (AEP) accelerates business innovation by enabling enterprises, system integrators, and application developers to build vendor-agnostic applications by embedding its simplified network APIs into their programs. Applications built on Shabodi's AEP deliver real-time, seamless interoperability and portability across all advanced network, cloud, and device vendor architectures. The AEP aids developers in constructing network-aware applications across industry verticals, helps enterprises in maximizing returns on private network deployments, and assists operators in monetizing 5G network investments. For more information, visit us at www.shabodi.com, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Instagram, or our blog.

